102°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Movies

Movies and TV shows casting in Las Vegas

(Grusho Anna/Shutterstock)
(Grusho Anna/Shutterstock)
More Stories
Ne-Yo performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Ryan Reynolds, left, and Hugh Jackman pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of t ...
Marvel stars revel in supercharged bromance
Rob McClure continues his Tony-nominated role as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire in "M ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Cirque movie follows near death, rebirth of ‘O’ during pandemic
Backstage
August 1, 2024 - 11:22 am
 

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Las Vegas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Canva

‘Ménage à Trois’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Amanda (lead, female, 25-30)

—- Ryan (day player, male, 25-30)

—- Ramon (supporting, male, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Thorns On A Dying Flower’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Sam (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 22-28)

—- Dorian (supporting, male, non-binary, 23-29)

—- Martin (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 23-29)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Untitled Horror Film’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

—- Lead Teen Hero (lead, female, 16-30)

—- Vengeful Spirit (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

‘Untitled10’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- DJ’s Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

—- Angela (supporting, 31-50)

—- Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘CONFIDENTIAL’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Star Model (models, female, 20-33)

- Average hourly rate: $166

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘The Veil’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Theresa (lead, female, 25-35)

—- Selena (lead, female, 22-35)

—- Sheriff Malone (supporting, male, 45-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Room 17’

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

—- Naomi (lead, female, 21-35)

—- Scott Green (lead, 30-45)

—- Sofia Roshani (supporting, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Bad Roommate-Tenant, Docu-Series’

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

—- Homeowner/Tenant (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the documentary series here

Canva

‘Lust ignite’

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

—- Performers (background extra, non-binary, 18-100)

—- Lance (models, male, 18-100)

—- Background foreplay guests (other, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Canva

‘Roxy’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Teddy (supporting, male, 12-12)

—- Tim (supporting, male, 40-50)

—- Young Roxy (supporting, female, 6-6)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Shades’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Maria (day player, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $29

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Lowball’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Throwing Stones’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Maddy Walker (lead, female, 14-19)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Ponies on Fire’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

—- Erica (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, 18-30)

—- Fiona/Faux Fiona (supporting, 18-30)

—- Sunset (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Riverside, California

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

‘Cheaters Investigate’

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

—- Male Significant Other (lead, male, 18-40)

—- Side Man/Women (lead, 18-40)

—- Female Significant Other (lead, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Riverside, California

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Canva

‘Stealth,’ Script Doctor’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Script Doctor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Riverside, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ne-Yo performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Ne-Yo, Brian Posehn, Chris Brown and the annual “Star Trek” convention highlight this week’s entertainment lineup.

Ryan Reynolds, left, and Hugh Jackman pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of t ...
Marvel stars revel in supercharged bromance
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunite in the new Marvel movie “Deadpool & Wolverine,” opening this weekend.

Cordero Brady, aka "CJ so Cool" sports his custom kicks during Sneaker Con at the Las Vegas Con ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Sneaker Con, “Colin Jost & Friends” and the Silver State Summer Brewfest lead the entertainment lineup for the week of July 19-25.

Ralph Macchio arrives at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at th ...
Ralph Macchio waxes nostalgic about iconic role
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I really didn’t like the title,” the actor recalls. “I mean, ‘Karate Kid’? Some of my friends said to me, ‘What movie are you making? “The Cruddy Kid”’?”

FILE - Missy Elliot performs at the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 5, 2019. (Phot ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Missy Elliott, the Battle for Vegas charity softball game and the NBA Summer League top this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Most fun cities in America: Where does Las Vegas rank?
recommend 2
European group to open ‘film factory’ in Las Vegas
recommend 3
Take a look at the women of the Las Vegas DJ scene
recommend 4
‘The Simpsons’ predicted Harris’ presidential run: A look at the show’s history of forecasting
recommend 5
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, dies at 94
recommend 6
Lou Dobbs, conservative pundit and Fox Business host, dies at 78