Movies and TV shows casting in Las Vegas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Las Vegas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘Ménage à Trois’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Amanda (lead, female, 25-30)

—- Ryan (day player, male, 25-30)

—- Ramon (supporting, male, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Thorns On A Dying Flower’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Sam (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 22-28)

—- Dorian (supporting, male, non-binary, 23-29)

—- Martin (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 23-29)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Untitled Horror Film’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

—- Lead Teen Hero (lead, female, 16-30)

—- Vengeful Spirit (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the short film here

‘Untitled10’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- DJ’s Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

—- Angela (supporting, 31-50)

—- Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘CONFIDENTIAL’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Star Model (models, female, 20-33)

- Average hourly rate: $166

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Veil’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Theresa (lead, female, 25-35)

—- Selena (lead, female, 22-35)

—- Sheriff Malone (supporting, male, 45-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Room 17’

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

—- Naomi (lead, female, 21-35)

—- Scott Green (lead, 30-45)

—- Sofia Roshani (supporting, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Bad Roommate-Tenant, Docu-Series’

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

—- Homeowner/Tenant (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the documentary series here

‘Lust ignite’

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

—- Performers (background extra, non-binary, 18-100)

—- Lance (models, male, 18-100)

—- Background foreplay guests (other, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

‘Roxy’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Teddy (supporting, male, 12-12)

—- Tim (supporting, male, 40-50)

—- Young Roxy (supporting, female, 6-6)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Shades’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Maria (day player, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $29

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lowball’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Throwing Stones’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Maddy Walker (lead, female, 14-19)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Ponies on Fire’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

—- Erica (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, 18-30)

—- Fiona/Faux Fiona (supporting, 18-30)

—- Sunset (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Riverside, California

- Learn more about the short film here

‘Cheaters Investigate’

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

—- Male Significant Other (lead, male, 18-40)

—- Side Man/Women (lead, 18-40)

—- Female Significant Other (lead, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Riverside, California

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

‘Stealth,’ Script Doctor’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Script Doctor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Riverside, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

