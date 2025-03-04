68°F
Movies

Movies and TV shows casting in Las Vegas

(Canva)
(Canva)
Backstage
March 4, 2025 - 1:44 pm
 

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Las Vegas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Canva

‘Marshall’s Money’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

—- Inesa (lead, female, 21-35)

—- BC (lead, male, 21-45)

—- Marshall (supporting, male, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

‘Movie Town’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

—- Smith (supporting, 30-50)

—- Cierra (supporting, female, 18-30)

—- Aries (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

‘Untitled Web Series Pilot’

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

—- Tristian Montgomery (supporting, male, 21-26)

—- Ezra Wright (lead, male, 21-30)

—- Robyn (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Misandrist’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Annalisa (supporting, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Sixteen Pistols’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

—- Jamesey Marrow (day player, male, 18-30)

—- Minnie Marrow (day player, female, 18-30)

—- Samuel Livingstone (lead, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

‘The Perfect Partner’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

—- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

—- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘The Spy Ninjas’

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

—- Female Improv Actors Needed (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Rapture,’ Working Title’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Mob Boss (day player, male, 30-60)

—- Dream girl (day player, female, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Shimabuku Film Untitled Horror Short’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

—- Scream Queen (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

‘Untitled10’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

—- DJ’s Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

—- Catalina (supporting, female, 22-28)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Untitled Feature Film’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Charlotte (lead, female, 21-40)

—- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $44

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Lowball’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Picnic Interview, Online Media’

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

—- Straight Man (content creators & real people, male, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Riverside, California

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Canva

‘YouTube Series Fraud Investigation’

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

—- Fraudster (lead, female, male, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Riverside, California

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

