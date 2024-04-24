85°F
Movies and TV shows casting in Nevada

Stacker
April 24, 2024 - 3:50 pm
 

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Nevada, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Open casting calls for movie and TV productions in Nevada

‘2’

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

—- Hope (lead, female, 18-31)

—- Dowan Tenant (lead, male, 25-40)

—- Lathrop (supporting, male, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Henderson

- Learn more about the scripted show here

‘The Legend of the Black Wolf’

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

—- Ally Black (lead, female, 18-28)

—- Cyrus Stryker (lead, male, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Las Vegas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Snowbound Sketches’

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

—- Female Assassin (lead, 21-35)

—- The Maid of Honor (lead, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Las Vegas

- Learn more about the short film here

‘Love at Lookout Lake’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Sierra Bliss (lead, female, 28-36)

—- Tyler O’Malley (lead, male, 28-39)

—- Craig Watts (supporting, male, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Las Vegas

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Room 17’

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

—- Scott Green (lead, male, 30-45)

—- Naomi (lead, female, 21-35)

—- Sean Worthington (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

‘The Veil’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Theresa (lead, female, 25-35)

—- Selena (lead, female, 22-35)

—- Sheriff Malone (supporting, male, 45-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Las Vegas

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Extras for Feature Film in Las Vegas’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Background Extras (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Las Vegas

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lifestyle Interview Series’

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

—- Interview Subject (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Henderson, Las Vegas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

‘Al Pacino Photo Double & Stand In, Feature Film’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Stand in Photo Double for Al Pacino Look-a-like (lead, male, 55-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Las Vegas

- Learn more about the feature film here

‘Blood and Wine’

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

—- Riley (supporting, male, 5-10)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Reno

- Learn more about the feature film here

