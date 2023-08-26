National Cinema Day has $4 tickets, specials
The second annual event has movie theater chains offering tickets starting at $4, with some chains also offering popcorn and drink specials.
Moviegoers can catch flicks for $4 to celebrate National Cinema Day on Sunday.
The Cinema Foundation’s second annual event has movie theater chains offering tickets starting at $4, with some chains also offering popcorn and drink specials.
Regal Cinemas will have $4 tickets to see any film in any format, and a $4 popcorn and soft drink combo. AMC Theatres locations will offer $4 tickets for films in Dolby Cinema, IMAX and RealD 3D, and $5 for a small popcorn and fountain drink combo. Cinemark locations also offer films in every format starting at $4, with $1 off any-size popcorn, soda or candy.
For a list of films and showtimes, visit nationalcinemaday.org.
The site shows a total of 20 theaters participating in Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas.