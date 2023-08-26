104°F
Movies

National Cinema Day has $4 tickets, specials

National Cinema Day has movie theater chains offering tickets starting at $4, with some chains also offering popcorn and drink specials.
Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2023 - 2:34 pm
 
Updated August 26, 2023 - 2:56 pm
Another sample of LouAna real buttered popcorn is scooped up during CinemaCon at Caesars Palace ...
Another sample of LouAna real buttered popcorn is scooped up during CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. National Cinema Day has movie theater chains offering tickets starting at $4, with some chains also offering popcorn and drink specials. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Moviegoers can catch flicks for $4 to celebrate National Cinema Day on Sunday.

The Cinema Foundation’s second annual event has movie theater chains offering tickets starting at $4, with some chains also offering popcorn and drink specials.

Regal Cinemas will have $4 tickets to see any film in any format, and a $4 popcorn and soft drink combo. AMC Theatres locations will offer $4 tickets for films in Dolby Cinema, IMAX and RealD 3D, and $5 for a small popcorn and fountain drink combo. Cinemark locations also offer films in every format starting at $4, with $1 off any-size popcorn, soda or candy.

For a list of films and showtimes, visit nationalcinemaday.org.

The site shows a total of 20 theaters participating in Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas.

