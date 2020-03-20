Need a laugh? Stream these comfort comedies on Netflix, Hulu

Here’s a guide to movies you already know can make you laugh for whenever you need them the most.

You’re going to have plenty of time to scroll through your streaming services in search of something to watch.

You’re also going to need a break to relax, unwind and not think about the state of the world — at least for a couple of hours.

With that in mind, here’s a guide to some comfort comedies, movies you already know that can make you laugh, whenever you need it:

Netflix

“Groundhog Day”: Is every day starting to feel the same? Bill Murray can relate.

“Step Brothers”: Pure, dumb fun from Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”: Anyone? Anyone?

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail”: It’s perfectly silly.

“The Naked Gun”: You almost can’t help but laugh. “The Naked Gun ​2 1/2: The Smell of Fear” is here as well.

“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”: It’s groovy, baby. The same can’t always be said of the two sequels, “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” which are here, too.

“Police Academy”: No one’s going to accuse this of being a great movie, but these goofballs hung around long enough to make six sequels. All of them are available on Netflix.

Hulu

“National Lampoon’s Vacation”: Even the worst family trip is starting to look pretty good right about now.

“National Lampoon’s Animal House”: Deltas forever!

“The Breakfast Club” and “Sixteen Candles”: John Hughes, Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall capture high school in the 1980s.

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”: No one could have predicted this cast would include three future Oscar winners in Sean Penn, Nicolas Cage and Forest Whitaker.

“Bridesmaids”: That food poisoning scene.

“Airplane!”: Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue.

“Spaceballs”: May the Schwartz be with you.

