54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Movies

New attraction brings the magic of movie props to DTLV

Movie Prop Expericnce grand opening at Neonopolis in downtown Las Vegas.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2022 - 11:55 am
 
Updated February 17, 2022 - 12:36 pm
Darlene Idei, right, takes a picture during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopoli ...
Darlene Idei, right, takes a picture during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Props from the “Alien” and “Predator” movie franchises are seen dur ...
Props from the “Alien” and “Predator” movie franchises are seen during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A James Bond American Express credit card used by Daniel Craig in “Quantum of Solace&#x2 ...
A James Bond American Express credit card used by Daniel Craig in “Quantum of Solace” is seen during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tiana Armstrong, co-owner of The Movie Prop Experience, talks with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Good ...
Tiana Armstrong, co-owner of The Movie Prop Experience, talks with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Props from the “Harry Potter” movies, including a golden snitch from “Harr ...
Props from the “Harry Potter” movies, including a golden snitch from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone,” are seen during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Props from the “Harry Potter” movies, including a golden snitch from “Harr ...
Props from the “Harry Potter” movies, including a golden snitch from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone,” are seen during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Officials, from left, Rohit Joshi, developer of Neonopolis, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Th ...
Officials, from left, Rohit Joshi, developer of Neonopolis, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, The Movie Prop Experience co-owners Tiana Armstrong and Aaron Kybartas, and general manager Doug Stewart celebrate during a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tiana Armstrong, co-owner of The Movie Prop Experience, right, gives a tour of the museum to La ...
Tiana Armstrong, co-owner of The Movie Prop Experience, right, gives a tour of the museum to Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, second from left, with general manager Doug Stewart, left, during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Doug Stewart, general manager of The Movie Prop Experience, speaks during a preview of Neonopol ...
Doug Stewart, general manager of The Movie Prop Experience, speaks during a preview of Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A prop from the Spider-Man series is seen during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neon ...
A prop from the Spider-Man series is seen during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Theeyogi McIntyre, of Houston, takes a picture during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at ...
Theeyogi McIntyre, of Houston, takes a picture during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People explore The Movie Prop Experience during a preview at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thurs ...
People explore The Movie Prop Experience during a preview at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An alien rests in a hibernation pod from the 2016 movie “Passengers” as seen duri ...
An alien rests in a hibernation pod from the 2016 movie “Passengers” as seen during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Props from the movie “Small Soldiers” are seen during a preview of The Movie Prop ...
Props from the movie “Small Soldiers” are seen during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People explore The Movie Prop Experience during a preview at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thurs ...
People explore The Movie Prop Experience during a preview at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Props, including a hat used by Johnny Depp in “Alice Through the Looking Glass” d ...
Props, including a hat used by Johnny Depp in “Alice Through the Looking Glass” during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Props that were used in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "The Cat in the Hat ...
Props that were used in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "The Cat in the Hat" are seen during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chest units from the “Iron Man” series are seen during a preview of The Movie Pro ...
Chest units from the “Iron Man” series are seen during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People explore The Movie Prop Experience during a preview at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thurs ...
People explore The Movie Prop Experience during a preview at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A script for Heath Ledger in “The Dark Knight” is seen during a preview of The Movie Prop E ...
A script for Heath Ledger in “The Dark Knight” is seen during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The courtyard at Neonopolis is shown on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Re ...
The courtyard at Neonopolis is shown on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new attraction in downtown Las Vegas wants guests to bask in movie magic through a gallery of iconic props.

The Movie Prop Experience, within the Neonopolis complex at the Fremont Street Experience, welcomed invited guests and media to a Thursday preview of its rotating collection ahead of its opening to the general public next week.

The museumlike venue lets customers get up close to props used in major films.

The items are as small as a James Bond American Express card from Daniel Craig’s films or a golden snitch from the “Harry Potter” series to as large as a towering alien predator from the “Alien” franchise.

Other items displayed are movie scripts — including one for the Bond film “Casino Royale” and another for Heath Ledger in “The Dark Knight” — as well as props from “Gremlins” and “Ironman.”

Co-owners Aaron Kybartas and Tiana Armstrong got the idea for a public space to view movie props from their collection business Hero Prop, which sells and acquires film items.

“We found that a lot of pieces were coming and going and were going into private collections,” Kybartas said. “We thought this needs to be out for the general public, because it’s a shame to see a lot of pieces get squirreled away.”

Armstrong expects more additions to the 3,200-square-foot space in the next week and beyond. The team has even more pieces in storage — some were even too big to fit through the door, including “Fast and Furious” cars and a pyramid from the science fiction movie “Stargate.”

General Manager Doug Stewart said he hopes guests can view the experience as a place to marvel at an unsung side of film production. Props often take many hours to complete, only to get on- and off-screen in a flash.

“The people who make these things never really get recognized,” Stewart said. “And so much work goes into everything you see, you cannot imagine it. A lot of them get thrown away, so this is sort of celebrating that side of moviemaking. There’s so many people involved in this, and we can’t list them all.”

Speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony ahead of the unveiling, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said the attraction was a great addition to downtown Las Vegas and Neonopolis.

“(Developer and owner Rohit) Joshi worked so hard to make everything work here and be a place where everybody who drives into town or flies into town wants to come down to Neonopolis,” she said. “It’s forever changing.”

The Movie Prop Experience will be open from noon to midnight daily beginning on an undetermined day next week, the owners said. Adult admission is $28, with lower prices expected for children, military members and first responders.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
2
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
3
What did the NHL think of Nathan MacKinnon’s hit on Nolan Patrick?
What did the NHL think of Nathan MacKinnon’s hit on Nolan Patrick?
4
Police: Fight led to shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
Police: Fight led to shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ megadrought shows there’s no need to stress about global warming
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ megadrought shows there’s no need to stress about global warming
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Halle Berry portrays Jocinda Fowler in the sci-fi epic "Moonfall." (Reiner Bajo)
Halle Berry on breaking ribs and ‘making movies for people’
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Oscar winner Halle Berry makes her directorial debut in the Netflix’s film “Bruised,” and returns to the big screen Feb. 4 in the action-adventure film “Moonfall.”

Actor Sidney Poitier poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on June 2, 2008. Poitier, t ...
Oscar winner Sidney Poitier dies at 94
By Hillel Italie The Associated Press

Sidney Poitier, who was the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, has died.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a throw in traffic past Los Angeles Chargers free safe ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers with a playoff berth on the line highlights this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.