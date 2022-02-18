‘No Exit’ stars Haysbert, Ramirez on new and old roles

Dennis Haysbert. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Dennis Haysbert attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Playing With Fire" at the AMC Lincoln Square on Saturday, Oct. 26, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Danny Ramirez arrives at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dennis Haysbert has the kind of swagger that commands respect. The bass voice just throws it over the top. “I’ve had politicians or the president greet me and say, “I see we have the first black president here in the room.” I say, “Thank you.”

After all, the California native and son of a housecleaner and a deputy sheriff was the Most Powerful Man in the World as President David Palmer on the popular series “24.” Then he upped the ante by playing God on “Lucifer.”

On a sleepy Tuesday afternoon, the 67-year-old is just doing his role as film star. Zooming in while in a blue sweatshirt, the star of “Far From Heaven,” “Waiting to Exhale,” plus all of those Allstate commercials is joined by his “No Exit” costar Danny Ramirez, 29, who prefers a black and yellow tropical button down.

In “No Exit,” debuting on Hulu on Feb. 25 and based on a best-selling book by Taylor Adams, a group of people are stuck at a mountain rest stop during a blizzard. The plot twists when a college student finds a kidnapped child in a car belonging to one of the people inside, who is the kidnapper.

Next up for Ramirez (“The Gifted,” “On My Block,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) is a role in “Top Gun: Maverick.” Haysbert will star in “Silent Retreat” opposite Isabella Rossellini.

Review-Journal: Dennis, you’re 6-feet-5, an athlete, and can play intimidating like no one else. Yet, you bring a unique sense of calmness and confidence to your role in “No Exit.” Was that a challenge?

Haysbert: I played a lot of military characters over the years. One thing I noticed about them — and I’ve also travelled extensively with the USO — is that no two soldiers are alike. Here, my character Ed is looking for an opportunity to show who he is in life now. I incorporated some PTSD into his world and there are other traumas.

Danny, you got to unleash a new side that audiences haven’t seen you do. You come in as charming and get dark. How challenging was it to explore those different sides?

Ramirez: “I think a big portion of that throwing down was the two weeks I had to spend in quarantine after I landed in New Zealand to film this movie. It was a lot of alone time and I got to ruminate. I ground it down in my stomach and let it cook it up. By the time we came to film, it all came out.

Dennis, you have great chemistry with actress Dale Dickey, who plays Sandi. How did that develop?

Haysbert: Sadly, as with many relationships, you’re deeply in love and then things fall apart. That’s what we’re dealing with here. I don’t want to give any spoilers. But I can say that off the set, Dale and I would go have dinners and talk a lot or text. We got really close. Everything we did was all based in love.

How did you lighten the mood between takes?

Ramirez: I’m thinking about the time we did a couple of card games and Dennis took our money. I think I still owe him money.

Haysbert: Debt paid. We started to play poker and couldn’t stop. We all went out to dinner one night in New Zealand. When we got to the table, we ended up sitting in the same orientation as we sat on stage during our scenes at the rest stop in the film. I said, “Wait a minute?” We let out this roar and everyone in the restaurant was turning to look at us.

How did you decide to get into acting?

Haysbert: I loved baseball and football in high school, but I suffered a number of injuries, including hamstrings. Finally, I said, “I’m going to put this aside. I can do all of this onscreen and not get injured.”

Ramirez: I was playing soccer at Oglethorpe University and hurt my ankle. Meanwhile, they were shooting a movie at my school, and someone approached me because they needed soccer player extras. I heard I could make $120. I said, “Forget the pain. I can do it.” I sat around mostly watching Riz Ahmed act, the first actor of color in a lead for me. I thought, “He’s doing this — I can do it, too.”

Years ago, it was tough as a Hispanic actor to get jobs. And now?

Ramirez: “The industry is changing. The representation you talk about with people over the last few years has become a reality. They’re not just open in Hollywood to casting Hispanic actors, but they’re doing it. It’s the reality. It’s not the pendulum swimming. There really is a new status quo.

You played Joaquin Torres in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Are you going to be the MCU’s next Falcon?

Ramirez: I can’t say anything at all. I’m not deny or accepting it as true. Just can’t say. But, nice try.

Thank you. Describe filming “Top Gun: Maverick.” How many G’s did you pull with that Tom Cruise guy?

Ramirez: My character is Fanboy. He loves flying and loves everything about the Navy. The movie is a love letter to aviation. I went up there in a F18 and pulled so many G’s that my heart was pumping at a different level. It’s easy to believe in what you’re doing when you’re pulling G’s. Your face does not lie.

Dennis, what are your memories of playing the president on “24?”

Haysbert: I was a part of a show where the period of time I was onscreen was so intense that it was palpable. The win was that even with the moment-to-moment aspect of it, the show presented real character development and colors.

When you talk about unforgettable performances, the gardener you played in “Far From Heaven” comes to mind. Do you still get asked about the film — a love story about a white woman and black man in the 1950s?

Haysbert: I’m asked about it all the time. I can’t tell you how many women in their seventies have come up to me with tears in their eyes and whispered to me, “That was my life.”

Finally, what is your idea of an ideal Sunday if you’re not working?

Haysbert: I live my days as an athlete trying to stay in the best shape that I can. So Sundays might find me swimming. I play a lot of golf, walking the course. Give me a five mile walk and it’s a good day.

Ramirez: I love to go to a soccer field and do soccer drills just in case I still have a chance to go pro! It could happen! Sundays are about refining skills … and reading, which is a skill. Tom Cruise told me on “Maverick” that every project you do, try to learn two new things. I try to do just that. And I practice them on Sundays.