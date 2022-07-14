‘Nope’ stars discuss Jordan Peele’s ‘freaky’ new film

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star in the latest horror project from the writer-director of “Get Out” and “Us.”

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from Jordan Peele's "Nope," opening July 22. (Universal Pictures)

Will Keke Palmer give away any plot hints from her highly secretive summer film? The answer would be … nope.

She is sort of talking about Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” which opens Friday and may or may not involve aliens. Palmer, during a Zoom call from L.A., confirms one story strand, “The unknown,” she says. “It’s kind of freaky.”

Her co-star, the cool, calm and always collected Daniel Kaluuya goes one better. Would he be that chill in real life during a visit to Area 51, say?

“If it was aliens in front of me, I wouldn’t go toward them. I’d be cool and walking away,” he says.

Can he do that in “Nope,” the latest horror project from writer-director Peele (“Get Out,” “Us”)? The story focuses on residents of a lonely gulch in inland California who make an uncanny and chilling discovery. Kaluuya and Palmer play siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood. The cast also includes Steven Yeun, Keith David and Donna Mills.

Palmer (“Hustlers,” “Lightyear”) began her career as a child actor in “Barbershop 2” and on “ER.” The 28-year-old will soon appear in “Being Mortal,” about surgeon Atul Gawande, with Seth Rogen and Bill Murray.

Kaluuya, 33, an English actor and writer, has credits in “Get Out,” “Black Panther” and “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which won him an Oscar.

Review-Journal: What was the appeal of this project?

Keke Palmer: I felt super blessed and excited when this came my way because I love what I read on the page, and I was really excited to get into it. It was so unique and different. The psychological aspect of it just deepened the horror, which was also thrilling.

Daniel Kaluuya: I was also blessed. I got this script, and I just wanted to watch this movie before we even made it. Reconnecting with Jordan and doing a genre film was so exciting. I also loved that there were a lot of non-dialogue scenes, which are challenging.

How was this experience different than doing “Get Out”?

Kaluuya: This was bigger, plus Jordan was even more confident. I also understood how it was to carry a scene more than I did in the past. Despite the size, what felt the same is we still cared about the intimacy between the characters and the relationships.

What was it like to work with Jordan Peele?

Palmer: Every director is different. There is no right and no wrong. Jordan is a collaborative leader with a level of humility that empowers everyone on set. At the same time, we’re supported by his clear vision. He helps us refine but allows us to inform him on a character that he created.

How did the two of you create a loose, fun sibling bond?

Palmer: That was the easy part. We just have a natural chemistry together. We vibe out. I love picking on Daniel. As a person, he’s just so calm and relaxed. I loved messing with him. It’s the same vibe with our characters, Emerald and OJ.

Kaluuya: Keke is good people, which made it fun. I was a fan, and I wanted her to have her moments with this movie. It makes me happy when I see people getting the opportunity to show what they have.

Did you learn anything from Daniel?

Palmer: A lot. I remember he did this “Black Mirror” episode, and it was such a nuanced performance. I thought at the time, “This is a great actor. I’d love to work with him.” He was so patient on the set and doesn’t second-guess his instinct, which was a good lesson for me. He doesn’t seek approval. He knows deep down what’s right, and that encourages the people around him.

Any lessons from Keke?

Kaluuya: It’s hard for me to show joy and be extroverted. People look at drama and think that’s hard, but joyous is tougher on film. Keke has that for free. I was like, “Oh, that’s how you do it.”

How did the story relate to you and the idea of being “seen” in our Instagram world?

Palmer: As much as we feel popularity and fame is being seen, actually you become the most unseen in those scenarios. I love how we explore that idea in the film. I did my first big film at 11, and how I’ve felt seen has changed over the years.

Kaluuya: People think you can only do what they’ve seen you do already in life. So, you end up feeling unseen.

Do you have a life mantra?

Kaluuya: I’m the kind of guy that if I can see someone in the room doing it, then why can’t I do it. I have nothing to lose.

Switching gears … Keke, you’ve hosted a show called “Foodtastic.” Are you a foodie?

Palmer: (Laughing.) Absolutely. My dad was always a great cook, and I’ve had to deal with allergies. It’s all about cooking healthy for me. Am I the greatest cook? No. But I do make a good cornbread.

What is your idea of a great Sunday?

Kaluuya: Rest, read, write. I’m from Uganda, and I love to spend time making home-cooked foods like mushy peas.

Palmer: I do a lot of praying and meditating. Say my affirmations for the day to set my intentions. If I have nothing to do, I really enjoy lounging around and just watching TV. I also love to work out. It’s an escape for me. Then I’ll cook. I love to make lasagna and invite everyone over.