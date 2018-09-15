North Las Vegas councilman hosts free screening of ‘Walkout’

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the protests that launched the student civil rights movement in East Los Angeles high schools, City of North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron will host a free screening of the movie “Walkout.”

Date: 1968 Series/event: Lincoln High School Walkouts Title/caption: Protesters demonstrate against Principal Davis at Lincoln High School. Historical note: Lincoln High School was one of the participating schools in the East L.A. walkouts of 1968. The walkouts were protests by Chicano students against inequality in LAUSD high schools ranging from poor facilities and poor education to the underestimation of Mexican-American student capabilities by teachers. Credit line: Copyright La Raza Staff. From the La Raza Photograph Collection. Courtesy of the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center.

Moctesuma Esparza, CEO of Maya Cinemas, which is building a multiplex in North Las Vegas, will take part in a community conversation and question-and-answer session following the screening. Esparza, who participated in the walkouts, was an executive producer on the 2006 HBO film.

The screening is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the North Las Vegas City Hall council chambers, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information, see cityofnorthlasvegas.com.