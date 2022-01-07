48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Movies

Oscar winner Sidney Poitier dies at 94

By Hillel Italie The Associated Press
January 7, 2022 - 8:10 am
 
Actor Sidney Poitier poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on June 2, 2008. Poitier, t ...
Actor Sidney Poitier poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on June 2, 2008. Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in the Bahamas. He was 94. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier during ...
President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier during ceremonies in the East Room at the White House in Washington on, Aug. 12, 2009. Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in the Bahamas. He was 94. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Sidney Poitier signs autographs before the opening of the 14th International Film Festival at t ...
Sidney Poitier signs autographs before the opening of the 14th International Film Festival at the West Berlin congress hall on June 26, 1964 in Berlin. Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in the Bahamas. He was 94. (AP Photo/Edwin Reichert, File)
Actor Sidney Poitier poses with his Oscar for best actor for "Lillies of the Field" at the 36th ...
Actor Sidney Poitier poses with his Oscar for best actor for "Lillies of the Field" at the 36th Annual Academy Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 13, 1964. Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in the Bahamas. He was 94. (AP Photo, File)

NEW YORK — Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, has died. He was 94.

Poitier, winner of the best actor Oscar in 1964 for “Lilies of the Field,” died Thursday in the Bahamas, according to Eugene Torchon-Newry, acting director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Bahamas.

Few movie stars, Black or white, had such an influence both on and off the screen. Before Poitier, the son of Bahamian tomato farmers, no Black actor had a sustained career as a lead performer or could get a film produced based on his own star power. Before Poitier, few Black actors were permitted a break from the stereotypes of bug-eyed servants and grinning entertainers. Before Poitier, Hollywood filmmakers rarely even attempted to tell a Black person’s story.

Poitier’s rise mirrored profound changes in the country in the 1950s and 1960s. As racial attitudes evolved during the civil rights era and segregation laws were challenged and fell, Poitier was the performer to whom a cautious industry turned for stories of progress.

He was the escaped Black convict who befriends a racist white prisoner (Tony Curtis) in “The Defiant Ones.” He was the courtly office worker who falls in love with a blind white girl in “A Patch of Blue.” He was the handyman in “Lilies of the Field” who builds a church for a group of nuns. In one of the great roles of the stage and screen, he was the ambitious young father whose dreams clashed with those of other family members in Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun.”

Debates about diversity in Hollywood inevitably turn to the story of Poitier. With his handsome, flawless face; intense stare and disciplined style, he was for years not just the most popular Black movie star, but the only one.

MOST READ
1
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
2
Heidi Fleiss leaving Nevada after shooting of exotic bird
Heidi Fleiss leaving Nevada after shooting of exotic bird
3
Raiders report: Chargers’ Joey Bosa still thinks Carr ‘shuts down’
Raiders report: Chargers’ Joey Bosa still thinks Carr ‘shuts down’
4
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
5
Woman arrested for 4th time as suspected thief of high-end watches
Woman arrested for 4th time as suspected thief of high-end watches
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a throw in traffic past Los Angeles Chargers free safe ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers with a playoff berth on the line highlights this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Ralph Fiennes (The Duke of Oxford) in “The King’s Man.” (Twentieth Century Fox)
‘The King’s Man’ star Ralph Fiennes loves a good swordfight
By C.L Gaber Special / RJ

Only an experienced man of movie adventure could handle “The King’s Man,” a period action spy film directed by Matthew Vaughn and the third film in the “ Kingsman” series.

Comedian David Spade performs at "Comedy In Your Car" at the Ventura County Fairgroun ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Comedy from Ray Romano and David Spade, a couple of college hoops tournaments and plenty of Christmas shows lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

"West Side Story" from left, Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harriso ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Concerts from Jason Aldean and Luke Combs, a non-country alternative in Chvrches and a classic movie remake highlight this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.