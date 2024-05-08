Pioneering dancer, friends celebrate documentary in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Asian-American dancer George Lee is the focus of “Ten Times Better” by Jennifer Lin.

Anne Hathaway grateful to be in ‘a constant state of bloom’

How a pioneering dancer was hiding in plain sight behind a Four Queens blackjack table

Guess who is slinging his way into Las Vegas this fall?

Jennifer Lin, left, whose documentary “Ten Times Better” focuses on pioneering dancer George Lee, right, participate in a discussion following a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch a screening of “Ten Times Better” about dancer George Lee at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People attend a reception ahead of a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Quotes about George Lee are displayed during a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

George Lee, second from left, the focus of documentary “Ten Times Better,” by Jennifer Lin, left, poses for a photo with Wynn CEO Craig Billings, third from left, and Kip Kelly, chief experience officer of The Beverly Theater, during a reception ahead of a screening of the documentary at the theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The audience gives a standing ovation following the discussion between Jennifer Lin, right, whose documentary “Ten Times Better” focuses on pioneering dancer George Lee, left, after a screening at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jennifer Lin, left, whose documentary “Ten Times Better” focuses on pioneering dancer George Lee, right, participate in a discussion following a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

George Lee, center, the focus of documentary “Ten Times Better,” watches as it plays at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An image of a young George Lee, lower left, is seen during a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

George Lee’s resume is displayed during a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jennifer Lin introduces her documentary “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees look on during a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

George Lee, center, the focus of documentary “Ten Times Better,” by Jennifer Lin, right, talks with Wynn CEO Craig Billings during a reception ahead of a screening of the documentary at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

George Lee, center, the focus of documentary “Ten Times Better,” reacts at the end of the screening at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Over 100 people gathered Tuesday evening to celebrate the documentary of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater in downtown Las Vegas.

The documentary, by Jennifer Lin, focuses on George Lee, a pioneering Asian-American dancer who starred in the 1954 debut of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker.”

Lin and Lee joined a discussion following the screening, talking about the experience and answering questions from the crowd, closing with a standing ovation.