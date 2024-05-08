Pioneering dancer, friends celebrate documentary in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Asian-American dancer George Lee is the focus of “Ten Times Better” by Jennifer Lin.
Over 100 people gathered Tuesday evening to celebrate the documentary of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater in downtown Las Vegas.
The documentary, by Jennifer Lin, focuses on George Lee, a pioneering Asian-American dancer who starred in the 1954 debut of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker.”
Lin and Lee joined a discussion following the screening, talking about the experience and answering questions from the crowd, closing with a standing ovation.