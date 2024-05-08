71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Movies

Pioneering dancer, friends celebrate documentary in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

George Lee, center, the focus of documentary “Ten Times Better,” reacts at the en ...
George Lee, center, the focus of documentary “Ten Times Better,” reacts at the end of the screening at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
George Lee, center, the focus of documentary “Ten Times Better,” by Jennifer Lin, ...
George Lee, center, the focus of documentary “Ten Times Better,” by Jennifer Lin, right, talks with Wynn CEO Craig Billings during a reception ahead of a screening of the documentary at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees look on during a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater ...
Attendees look on during a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jennifer Lin introduces her documentary “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater ...
Jennifer Lin introduces her documentary “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
George Lee’s resume is displayed during a screening of “Ten Times Better” ...
George Lee’s resume is displayed during a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An image of a young George Lee, lower left, is seen during a screening of “Ten Times Bet ...
An image of a young George Lee, lower left, is seen during a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
George Lee, center, the focus of documentary “Ten Times Better,” watches as it pl ...
George Lee, center, the focus of documentary “Ten Times Better,” watches as it plays at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jennifer Lin, left, whose documentary “Ten Times Better” focuses on pioneering da ...
Jennifer Lin, left, whose documentary “Ten Times Better” focuses on pioneering dancer George Lee, right, participate in a discussion following a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The audience gives a standing ovation following the discussion between Jennifer Lin, right, who ...
The audience gives a standing ovation following the discussion between Jennifer Lin, right, whose documentary “Ten Times Better” focuses on pioneering dancer George Lee, left, after a screening at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
George Lee, second from left, the focus of documentary “Ten Times Better,” by Jen ...
George Lee, second from left, the focus of documentary “Ten Times Better,” by Jennifer Lin, left, poses for a photo with Wynn CEO Craig Billings, third from left, and Kip Kelly, chief experience officer of The Beverly Theater, during a reception ahead of a screening of the documentary at the theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Quotes about George Lee are displayed during a screening of “Ten Times Better” at ...
Quotes about George Lee are displayed during a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People attend a reception ahead of a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Bever ...
People attend a reception ahead of a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees watch a screening of “Ten Times Better” about dancer George Lee at The ...
Attendees watch a screening of “Ten Times Better” about dancer George Lee at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jennifer Lin, left, whose documentary “Ten Times Better” focuses on pioneering da ...
Jennifer Lin, left, whose documentary “Ten Times Better” focuses on pioneering dancer George Lee, right, participate in a discussion following a screening of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Guess who is slinging his way into Las Vegas this fall?
Ryan Gosling, left, and Emily Blunt pose upon arrival at the special screening for the film 'Th ...
‘The Fall Guy’ gives Hollywood a muted summer kickoff with a $28.5M opening
From Ten Times Better, George Lee on Fremont Street, outside the Four Queens Casino. (Pentalina ...
How a pioneering dancer was hiding in plain sight behind a Four Queens blackjack table
Actor Anne Hathaway poses backstage after a screening of "The Idea of You" on April 2 ...
Anne Hathaway grateful to be in ‘a constant state of bloom’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2024 - 10:54 pm
 

Over 100 people gathered Tuesday evening to celebrate the documentary of “Ten Times Better” at The Beverly Theater in downtown Las Vegas.

The documentary, by Jennifer Lin, focuses on George Lee, a pioneering Asian-American dancer who starred in the 1954 debut of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker.”

Lin and Lee joined a discussion following the screening, talking about the experience and answering questions from the crowd, closing with a standing ovation.

MOST READ
1
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
2
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
3
Exact A’s ballpark location in air; Bally’s open to partnering on new resort
Exact A’s ballpark location in air; Bally’s open to partnering on new resort
4
CARTOONS: Trump and Biden are both worried about this
CARTOONS: Trump and Biden are both worried about this
5
911 callers describe ‘gruesome’ scene, police say man ate victim’s face in killing
911 callers describe ‘gruesome’ scene, police say man ate victim’s face in killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Zendaya, a cast member in "Challengers," poses at the premiere of the film at the Reg ...
‘Greatest challenge’ no match for Zendaya
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Everything all at once can be terrifying, but equally exhilarating and exciting,” the 27-year-old star says of her new tennis drama, “Challengers.”

(Grusho Anna/Shutterstock)
Movies and TV shows casting in Nevada
Stacker

Backstage has compiled a list of television and movie projects casting right now in Nevada, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Innovative Lost Spirits Distillery, performers take final bows — PHOTOS
recommend 2
Vintage Vegas in the spotlight during annual festival — PHOTOS
recommend 3
‘Absinthe’ celebrates 13 years on the Strip with a Halloween-in-April party
recommend 4
New Las Vegas Strip speakeasy works magic, yacht rock, secrecy
recommend 5
Fontainebleau Las Vegas to host movie nights at its pool
recommend 6
Sources: Life is Beautiful wants to bring festival to downtown casino in ‘24