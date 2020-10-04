Regal Cinemas closing Las Vegas Valley theaters, report says

Cineworld is closing all 543 of its Regal Cinemas complexes in the U.S., according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

The Regal Fiesta Henderson Stadium 12. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a surprise move, the owner of Regal Cinemas theaters in the United States says it will close those venues in the coming week, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

The report said that Cineworld is closing all 543 of its Regal Cinemas complexes in the U.S. and all cinemas across the United Kingdom and Ireland in the next week. Regal is the second largest domestic chain in the U.S.

The U.K.’s The Sunday Times reported the Cineworld news Sunday via a preview of its front page on Twitter.

Confusion reigns over Donald Trump's health as the US president is treated with powerful new drugs against Covid-19, The Sunday Times reports #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Vn4CnCOLMI — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) October 3, 2020

In the report, Cineworld blamed the delayed release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die,” this time to 2021, because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the theatrical business. MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, said on Twitter on Friday that the 25th installment in the franchise will now open globally on April 2, 2021.

“No Time To Die” was originally supposed to open in April 2020 but was pushed back to Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Nov. 20 in the U.S.

In August, Regal reopened five additional Las Vegas and Henderson movie theaters. Regal has nine movie theaters open in Nevada, with two remaining closed.

Among those that are open are Regal Aliante & IMAX, North Las Vegas; Regal Colonnade, Las Vegas; Regal Summerlin Luxury, Las Vegas; Regal Village Square, Las Vegas; Regal Boulder Station & VIP, Las Vegas; Regal Cinebarre Palace Station, Las Vegas; Regal Green Valley Ranch, Henderson; Regal Red Rock 4DX & IMAX, Las Vegas and Regal Sunset Station & IMAX, Henderson.

Nevada’s movie theaters haven’t exactly been turning away crowds since reopening in August, so the state’s recent increase in gathering limits from 50 to 250 people likely won’t have a direct impact on their bottom lines.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.