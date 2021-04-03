Regal Cinemas raising the curtain at Las Vegas theaters
Regal, the valley’s largest cinema chain, began reopening its theaters Friday, starting with Red Rock Resort.
The theaters at Boulder Station, Green Valley Ranch Resort and Sunset Station are scheduled to come back online April 23.
Aliante, Downtown Summerlin and Texas Station are due back May 7.
The remaining four theaters, Colonnade, Fiesta Henderson, Palace Station and Village Square, are expected back May 14. Regal shuttered its 536 U.S. theaters in October.