Movies

Regal Cinemas raising the curtain at Las Vegas theaters

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2021 - 11:40 pm
 
People head to theaters at Regal at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on reopening day Friday, April ...
People head to theaters at Regal at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on reopening day Friday, April 2, 2021. Regal shuttered its 536 U.S. theaters in October due to the coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Taylor and Patti Schoffstall of San Diego watch the 4D release of "Godzilla vs. Kong" ...
Taylor and Patti Schoffstall of San Diego watch the 4D release of "Godzilla vs. Kong" at Regal theaters at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on reopening day Friday, April 2, 2021. Regal shuttered its 536 U.S. theaters in October due to the coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Beth Pollock, right, and Megan Ortega rush to fill concession orders at Regal theaters at Red R ...
Beth Pollock, right, and Megan Ortega rush to fill concession orders at Regal theaters at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on reopening day Friday, April 2, 2021. Regal shuttered its 536 U.S. theaters in October due to the coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People buy tickets and concessions at Regal theaters at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on reopeni ...
People buy tickets and concessions at Regal theaters at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on reopening day Friday, April 2, 2021. Regal shuttered its 536 U.S. theaters in October due to the coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Beth Pollock serves Sharon Jylha of Las Vegas at Regal theaters at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas ...
Beth Pollock serves Sharon Jylha of Las Vegas at Regal theaters at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on reopening day Friday, April 2, 2021. Regal shuttered its 536 U.S. theaters in October due to the coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Taylor and Patti Schoffstall of San Diego try to take their moving seats to watch the 4D releas ...
Taylor and Patti Schoffstall of San Diego try to take their moving seats to watch the 4D release of "Godzilla vs. Kong" at Regal theaters at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on reopening day Friday, April 2, 2021. Regal shuttered its 536 U.S. theaters in October due to the coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People file in as the gate raises at Regal theaters at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on reopenin ...
People file in as the gate raises at Regal theaters at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on reopening day Friday, April 2, 2021. Regal shuttered its 536 U.S. theaters in October due to the coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Anthony Wynn of Warner Robins, Ga. is first in line at Regal theaters at Red Rock Resort in Las ...
Anthony Wynn of Warner Robins, Ga. is first in line at Regal theaters at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on reopening day Friday, April 2, 2021. Regal shuttered its 536 U.S. theaters in October due to the coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Regal, the valley’s largest cinema chain, began reopening its theaters Friday, starting with Red Rock Resort.

The theaters at Boulder Station, Green Valley Ranch Resort and Sunset Station are scheduled to come back online April 23.

Aliante, Downtown Summerlin and Texas Station are due back May 7.

The remaining four theaters, Colonnade, Fiesta Henderson, Palace Station and Village Square, are expected back May 14. Regal shuttered its 536 U.S. theaters in October.

