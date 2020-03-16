Regal closing all Las Vegas theaters in response to coronavirus

The chain is the largest operator of movie theaters in the Las Vegas Valley.

Regal Cinemas is closing all its theaters in the Las Vegas Valley, effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, due to the coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Regal Cinemas, the largest operator of movie theaters in the Las Vegas Valley, is closing all its locations until further notice effective Tuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the first major exhibition chain to close in North America, although others are expected to follow suit.

The decision came a day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered all movie theaters in their cities to close temporarily.

Regal operates the cinemas at Aliante, Boulder Station, Colonnade, Downtown Summerlin, Fiesta Henderson, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Red Rock Resort, Sunset Station, Texas Station and Village Square.