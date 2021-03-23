Regal finally reopening its Las Vegas movie theaters

The valley’s largest theater chain shuttered its U.S. locations in October.

Neon signs light up the Regal Fiesta Henderson Stadium in a 2007 photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal) SARA TRAMIEL/REVIEW-JOURNAL Regal Fiesta Henderson Stadium 12 is photographed Thursday, October 4, 2007. The movie theater is scheduled to open to the public on October 12.

Regal Cinema 10 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson on Sunday. (Las Vegas Review Journal, file)

Regal Colonnade on Eastern Avenue in Henderson is one of the theaters reopening in April. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

If this keeps up, we may actually have a summer movie season.

Cinemas in New York and California began reopening earlier this month, eliminating one more roadblock that had kept major movies from being released (except in hybrid situations such as the Warner Bros.-HBO Max deal). Now comes word that Regal will start throwing open the doors to its theaters on April 2.

“We have long awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theaters and restore our essential role within the communities we serve,” Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Regal parent Cineworld, said in a statement.

With Hollywood stuck in a holding pattern, choosing not to release big-ticket movies until more people would be willing to see them in theaters, Regal shuttered its 536 U.S. theaters in October.

Select Regal theaters will reopen April 2 for the release of “Godzilla vs. Kong,” with additional theaters coming online two weeks later for the release of “Mortal Kombat.” The first major movie of the summer, Marvel’s long-delayed “Black Widow,” is scheduled for May 7.

Regal is the valley’s largest theater chain with locations at Aliante, Boulder Station, Colonnade, Downtown Summerlin, Fiesta Henderson, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Red Rock Resort, Sunset Station, Texas Station and Village Square.

There’s been no word yet on which theaters will reopen when.

