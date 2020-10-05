Regal, Las Vegas’ largest cinema chain, confirms theater closures

Following a weekend of rumors, Cineworld announced Monday it was temporarily closing all 536 Regal theaters in the U.S. as of Thursday.

James Bond (Daniel Craig) and Paloma (Ana de Armas) star in "No Time to Die," whose opening date has been delayed until April. (Nicola Dove/MGM)

James Bond has saved the world many times over. He just couldn’t save moviegoing.

The move was spurred by “No Time to Die,” the next Bond adventure, abandoning its Nov. 20 domestic release in favor of an April 2 opening. With movie theaters in New York and Los Angeles remaining closed, studios have been delaying their releases until more people can see them.

“The prolonged closures have had a detrimental impact on the release slate for the rest of the year, and, in turn, our ability to supply our customers with the lineup of blockbusters they’ve come to expect from us,” Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, said in a statement. “As such, it is simply impossible to continue operations in our primary markets.”

When theaters began looking to reopen following their nationwide shutdown in March, their plans were tied to the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.” As Warner Bros. delayed its opening, hoping for rosier COVID-19 news, theaters followed suit. When “Tenet” finally opened Sept. 3, it was intended to reignite moviegoing. The movie underperformed in the U.S., having grossed just $45.1 million so far, and studios pushed their releases to later in 2020 or summer 2021.

With the “No Time to Die” move, the only would-be blockbusters left in 2020 are Disney/Pixar’s “Soul” (Nov. 20), the Ryan Reynolds action comedy “Free Guy” (Dec. 11), “Dune” (Dec. 18), “Coming 2 America” (Dec. 18) and “Wonder Woman 1984” (Dec. 25). After bouncing around the calendar, the latter had been set for an Oct. 2 release.

As a sign of just how bad the North American box office has been, the second-most-popular movie this weekend was “Hocus Pocus,” the 1993 comedy starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as witches.

“This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S.,” Greidinger said. Approximately 40,000 employees will be affected.

Regal is the valley’s largest theater chain with locations at Aliante, Boulder Station, Colonnade, Downtown Summerlin, Fiesta Henderson, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Red Rock Resort, Sunset Station, Texas Station and Village Square.

Speaking Thursday before “No Time to Die” was delayed, Rafe Cohen, president of Galaxy Theatres, was optimistic about the fall movie season. With expanded COVID-19 safety protocols in place, he said he’s received positive feedback from customers of the valley’s third-largest chain, with locations at Boulevard Mall, the Cannery and in Green Valley.

“Once someone comes to the theater and experiences it, I think they’ll feel quite good about it,” Cohen said. “Really, at this point, we’re just looking for the studios to release a little more product. That’s the main concern.”

Given these latest moves, that’s a concern that will linger.

