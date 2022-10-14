83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Movies

Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid of ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at 72

October 14, 2022 - 10:30 am
 
Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, central London, for the world premiere of "Harry P ...
Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, central London, for the world premiere of "Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2," the last film in the series on July 7, 2011. Coltrane, who played a forensic psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. He was 72. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File)

LONDON — Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and the half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series “Cracker,” for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough.”

Coltrane gained rave reviews for playing a beloved TV star who may harbor a dark secret in the 2016 miniseries “National Treasure.”

Wright said that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Wright said Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
NFL cannot force Jon Gruden into arbitration, judge rules
NFL cannot force Jon Gruden into arbitration, judge rules
2
Slain police officer trained countless rookies, coached volleyball
Slain police officer trained countless rookies, coached volleyball
3
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
4
Slot player wins nearly $3M at Strip resort
Slot player wins nearly $3M at Strip resort
5
CARTOONS: Biden put a target on their backs but don’t blame him for increased violence
CARTOONS: Biden put a target on their backs but don’t blame him for increased violence
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS, "Not My Sister’s Keeper," Episode 1221. Pictured: (l-r) ...
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

“I don’t think people have grasped the magnitude,” the 53-year-old actor and TV star says. “The key is to talk about anxiety. That’s what makes me feel better. It’s part of my therapy,”

From left, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in "Amsterdam," opening Oct. ...
Christian Bale dishes on ‘Amsterdam’ deli sessions
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

The actor met director-writer David O. Russell several times a week over a five-year period at a Southern California deli, where they took pages from history and turned them into a movie.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Diego Luna gets to the heart of Star Wars’ Andor
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

The actor reprises his role from 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” in the new Disney+ series “Andor.”

 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Raiders, the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con and Travis Scott highlight this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.