This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

Fresh off its victory for best ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, “Black Panther” is returning to movie theaters for a week — with two free screenings each day.

In celebration of Black History Month, AMC Theatres locations at Town Square and Rainbow Promenade will be playing the Marvel movie Friday through Feb. 7.

“Black Panther” has been nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture.

To claim your free tickets, see weticketit.com/blackpanther.