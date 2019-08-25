Spider-Man Tom Holland tells fans: ‘I love you 3000’

Tom Holland has made an appearance at a Disney fan convention amid the news that Spider-Man will no longer be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man in Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man Homecoming". Chuck Zlotnick Sony Pictures Entertainment

People line up in front of the Anaheim Convention Center during the 2019 D23 Expo on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

ANAHEIM, Calif. —

Earlier this week, it was reported that the cross-studio partnership between Disney and Sony, which allowed Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in Marvel films, was ending. Marvel also helped produce the stand-alone Spider-Man films such as this summer’s “Far From Home.”

Holland was not at D23 Saturday on behalf of Marvel however, but Pixar. He’s voicing a role in the upcoming animated film “Onward.”

The nearly 7,000 people in the audience screamed wildly for Holland. He did not address Spider-Man specifically but told the audience that it’s been a crazy week and cryptically quoting Tony Stark in “Avengers: Endgame,” added: “I love you 3000.”