Spiders, DiCaprio kick off CinemaCon in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2018 - 12:04 am
 
Updated April 24, 2018 - 12:39 am

CinemaCon isn’t just about seeing stars.

Sure, Sony brought Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell and Tom Hardy to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Monday evening to promote their latest movies and dazzle members of the National Association of Theater Owners.

But the approximately 6,000 attendees arrived at the annual trade show and convention, which runs through Thursday, under the cloud of trying to contend with Netflix’s recent string of Oscar hopefuls that bypass traditional theatrical releases, as well as what the heck to make of MoviePass, the $9.95 monthly service that lets subscribers see one movie each day in theaters for, in most cases, less than the cost of a single ticket.

Those issues will play out during lunches, dinners and parties, as well as in negotiations inside palatial suites, throughout the convention. But first, Sony had some movies to sell.

Monday was a night for spiders. Hardy, Michelle Williams and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” veteran Riz Ahmed introduced the first extended footage from the buzz-worthy “Spider-Man” spinoff, “Venom.” The cutting-edge animation of December’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse,” marking the big-screen debut of the Miles Morales version of Spidey, was on display. And “The Crown” Emmy nominee Claire Foy turned up to support her starring role in the “Dragon Tattoo” sequel, “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.”

And what’s the point of all those spiders without a fly? Sony offered an early look at its “Superfly” remake that was nearly as much about the soundtrack, overseen by Future, as the movie itself.

Speaking of music, Ferrell kicked things off by singing a little of “My Heart Will Go On” to celebrate “The House That Celine Built” before introducing a sizzle reel for “Holmes &Watson,” a comedic take on the classic literary duo headlined by the “Saturday Night Live” alum and his “Step Brothers” and “Talladega Nights” co-star, John C. Reilly.

Sony may have saved its best for last by turning the stage over to fellow movie theater owner Quentin Tarantino, proprietor of L.A.’s New Beverly Cinema, and DiCaprio, his leading man in 2019’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Although they haven’t shot a single frame of the drama set during the summer of 1969, Tarantino dubbed DiCaprio and his co-star, Brad Pitt, the most dynamic duo since Robert Redford and Paul Newman. For his part, DiCaprio called Tarantino’s project “one of the most amazing screenplays he’s ever written.” Clearly the two have never heard of setting a low bar.

Also this week, Tom Cruise will be honored during the convention’s annual Pioneer of the Year dinner on Wednesday, accepting an award that traditionally is bestowed upon a studio executive. And Thursday night’s Big Screen Achievement Awards will celebrate the likes of Jodie Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, Anna Kendrick, Jack Black, Jonah Hill and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler.

A record 11 movie studios will present exclusive footage of their upcoming films through Thursday. Following Sony’s lead, traditional heavyweights Disney, Fox, Lionsgate, Paramount, Universal and Warner Bros. will debut trailers, as will relative CinemaCon newcomers Amazon Studios, Focus Features and STX. Byron Allen’s new entry, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, is making its first appearance at the confab.

Despite its name, NATO is an international affair, with delegates representing more than 80 countries. So there will be plenty of shopping — or at least some serious browsing — when the group’s trade show opens Tuesday as Saudi Arabia prepares to allow movie theaters after a 35-year ban. Industry analysts predict the kingdom ultimately could generate $1 billion in additional box-office revenue.

By comparison, in 2017, domestic theaters brought in $11.12 billion.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

