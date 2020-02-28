‘Star Wars’ attraction coming to Las Vegas Strip

That galaxy far, far away is coming closer than ever before.

“Fans Strike Back,” a 10,000-square-foot exhibition devoted to “Star Wars,” is scheduled to open in March inside Immersion Vegas at Fashion Show mall.

The exhibit showcases superfan Daniel Prada’s collection that includes more than 600 collectibles and figurines, costumes, models and light sabers.

“Fans Strike Back” also features a 16-foot Jabba the Hutt and a recreation of an Imperial I-class Star Destroyer’s main bridge.

The opening date hasn’t been decided, but tickets are priced at $29 plus taxes and fees for adults and $15 plus taxes and fees for children 11 and younger.

