Stars of ‘Sharknado 5’ turn out for premiere

It was a Fin-tastic affair.

Stars turned out Aug. 6 for the official world premiere of “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming,” and the announcement of a stage version coming to a Caesars Entertainment resort next year.

Cast members Ian Ziering (who plays Fin Shepard), Tara Reid, Cassie Scerbo, Masiela Lusha, Cody Linley and Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis walked the blue (yes, blue) carpet flanked by shark showgirls at the Mat Franco Theater at The Linq. Kendra Wilkinson, Jai Rodriguez and Nichelle Nichols were among celebrities there to check out the latest installment in the SyFy film series.