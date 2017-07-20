‘Stranger Things, ‘Walking Dead,’ more at Comic Con’s first day — VIDEO

Fans dressed in Star War's themed costumes walk down the street on day three of the Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center Saturday July 23, 2016 in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Invision/AP)

SAN DIEGO — Comic Con’s first day kicks off with exclusive interactive experiences for some of the most highly anticipated films and series in nerd culture.

Netflix went all out to promote “Stranger Things.”

A replica of the Byers home had walls that would come to life if you called out to the missing Will. The Christmas lights that Joyce (Winona Ryder) used to communicate with him were there, too. And, in another installation, was a memorial to poor, sad, previously forgotten Barb.

The “Blade Runner 2049” Experience starts with a virtual-reality chase inside a Spinner.

When that’s over, a panel opens to reveal the real Spinner from the movie along with 34 costumed actors and a street scene with landmarks from the original film.

The experience includes more than 50 props and costumes from the sequel.

At the end, guests 21 and over can sample three different varieties of Johnnie Walker.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.