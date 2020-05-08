Take two: Las Vegas Drive-In reopening Saturday

The theater reopened April 23, only to close again the next day.

The Las Vegas Drive-In is reopening Saturday.

No, for real this time.

A day after Gov. Steve Sisolak said drive-in movie theaters could open, the theater announced the terms of its reopening.

Among the new rules, the snack bar is closed, drivers must leave a car space between vehicles, and attendees must remain inside their cars unless going to the restroom, although they can sit in the back of trucks.

The theater, 4150 W. Carey Ave. in North Las Vegas, reopened April 23, only to close the next day.

Double features are scheduled to begin at 8:10 p.m. Among the movies available Saturday are “Bad Boys for Life,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “The Invisible Man,” “The Hunt,” “Onward,” “Trolls World Tour,” “Fantasy Island” and the new musical version of “Valley Girl.”

