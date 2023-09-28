Titus to attend film screening of nuclear fallout documentary ‘Downwind’

The film “Downwind” explores the history and consequences of nuclear fallout and detonations at the Nevada Test Site, now known as the Nevada National Security Site.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks at a campaign event Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

"Diablo" was fired on July 15, 1957, at the Nevada Test Site from a 500 foot tower. It had a yield of 17 kilotons. (U.S. Department of Energy)

This early photo shows an atomic bomb test at what was then called the Nevada Proving Grounds, later the Nevada Test Site. The first atomic test in the United States, after New Mexico's Trinity explosion in 1945, was on January 27, 1951 at Frenchman Flats, Nevada. (AP Photo)

Former Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Keith Rogers poses for a portrait at the intersection of W. Lake Mead Parkway and W. Basic Road in Henderson, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rep. Dina Titus will attend a screening of the documentary “Downwind,” a film about nuclear fallout from nuclear detonations in Nevada, at the Beverly Theater next month.

Titus, who has supported legislation against nuclear weapons testing and compensation for downwinders, will make remarks on the film before the screening, co-director Mark Shapiro said.

The film explores the history of nuclear detonations at the Nevada Test Site (now Nevada National Security Site) 65 miles north of Las Vegas, and downwinders — people exposed to radiation from the blasts.

Late Review-Journal reporter Keith Rogers, who spent his career covering the test site, is featured in the film and helped the film’s directors connect with former test site workers for the project before his death in October 2022.

The screening, slated for Nov. 20, will include a panel discussion after the film with Shapiro, co-director Douglas Brian Miller and Ian Zabarte, principal man for the Western Bands of the Shoshone Nation, who is featured in the film.

Those unable to attend the screening and panel discussion can watch the film now on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Vimeo, among other streaming platforms.

For more information about the film, visit backlotdocs.com.

