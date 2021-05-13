90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Movies

Wolfgang Puck documentary explores chef’s humble beginnings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2021 - 10:38 am
 
“Wolfgang,” the feature documentary look at Wolfgang Puck, will debut June 25 on Disney+. ( ...
“Wolfgang,” the feature documentary look at Wolfgang Puck, will debut June 25 on Disney+. (Alex Berliner/Disney+)
“Wolfgang,” the feature documentary look at Wolfgang Puck, will debut June 25 on Disney+. ( ...
“Wolfgang,” the feature documentary look at Wolfgang Puck, will debut June 25 on Disney+. (Disney+)
“Wolfgang,” the feature documentary look at Wolfgang Puck, will debut June 25 on Disney+. ( ...
“Wolfgang,” the feature documentary look at Wolfgang Puck, will debut June 25 on Disney+. (Disney+)

Wolfgang Puck is getting the feature documentary treatment.

“Wolfgang,” debuting June 25 on Disney+, promises to reveal the “incredible and emotional true-life story” behind the man who invented the concept of the celebrity chef and ignited the revitalization of the Las Vegas culinary scene.

Directed by David Gelb of “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” fame, “Wolfgang” will make its world premiere next month at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“I am not one to dwell on the past, but the way David Gelb told this story made me realize how far I have come from my humble beginnings,” Puck said in a statement. “In a single phrase, we call it the American dream.”

The film will chronicle Puck’s Austrian upbringing, during which he used his love of cooking to escape his harsh stepfather, as well as his arrival in America at age 24 and the risk involved in opening Spago, his first restaurant.

“Wolfgang stepped into the spotlight in a way no chef ever had before,” Gelb said in a statement. “In doing so, he showed that a chef could be a storyteller, a teacher and a friend. This is the tradition of Wolfgang Puck, and it has been a profound honor to tell his story.”

Puck currently runs more than 100 restaurants around the world, including six in Las Vegas.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police find missing toddler’s body
Las Vegas police find missing toddler’s body
2
Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity
Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity
3
Want to attend a Raiders game? Be prepared to empty your wallet
Want to attend a Raiders game? Be prepared to empty your wallet
4
Here’s the Raiders’ 2021 full season schedule
Here’s the Raiders’ 2021 full season schedule
5
Police: Boyfriend of mother of missing toddler arrested on murder charge
Police: Boyfriend of mother of missing toddler arrested on murder charge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Norman Lloyd poses before a 50th anniversary screening of the film "The Sound of Mu ...
Norman Lloyd, ‘St. Elsewhere’ star, dies at 106
By Lynn Elber and Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

He worked steadily as a TV actor and director in the early 1950s, but the political liberal found his career in jeopardy during the Hollywood blacklist period.

Maria Bakalova, from left, Andra Day and Regina King are interviewed and Marlee Matlin walks th ...
Oscars television audience plummets to 9.85M

In a year where movie theaters were mostly closed due to the pandemic, people were either unfamiliar with or unexcited about movies they primarily streamed at home.

 
‘Nomadland’ wins top picture at a social distanced Oscars
By Jake Coyle The Associated Press

Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a portrait of itinerant lives across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director.