‘Wonder Woman’ London premiere canceled after Manchester attack

The Associated Press
May 24, 2017 - 10:19 am
 

LONDON — The glitzy, star-filled London premiere of “Wonder Woman” has been scrapped following the terror attack in Manchester.

Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright had been scheduled to walk a red carpet on May 31 to help welcome the super hero film to Europe. Warner Bros said in a statement Wednesday that the movie’s junket and premiere were off “in light of the current situation.”

The film is released worldwide on June 2.

“Wonder Woman” is the latest event canceled following the death of 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday. Bands like Blondie and Take That cancelled shows in the immediate aftermath. No plans have been announced for Grande shows set for Thursday and Friday in London.

