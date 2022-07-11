MrBeast, Ninja face off for charity at HyperX Esports Arena

Two of the biggest names on the internet, Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, and Tyler Blevins, also known as Ninja, clashed in a League of Legends match with $150,000 on the line for charity.

MrBeast and Ninja faced off in a League of Legends match on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the HyperX Esports Arena. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In what was billed as the Ultimate Creator vs. the Ultimate Gamer, in the end, the creator won out at the Ultimate Crown, presented by Crown Channel, Saturday night at the HyperX Esports Arena, located at Luxor.

Two of the biggest names on the internet, Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, and Tyler Blevins, also known as Ninja, clashed in a League of Legends match with $150,000 on the line for charity. The event, which was streamed live on Twitch, also featured invited guests and Prime members watching at the arena.

“How amazing is it to see so many talented streamers and players all coming together and having a great time,” Crown Channel General Manager Sally Hirsch said.

MrBeast was joined by Emiru, Mizkif, Yassuo and Voyboy, while Ninja’s team consisted of Doublelift, Ludwig, Sapnap and Tyler1.

Team Beast swept the initial best-of-three match to secure $150,000 for the Sarcoma Foundation.

“I don’t think anyone saw that coming,” MrBeast said.

The teams played one final game, with Team Ninja prevailing and winning $50,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit.

“It was a lot of fun,” MrBeast said. “I’m happy all these people came out. I think the event went really well. I’m very happy. I’m glad it resulted in some good as well.”

With $200,000 headed to charity and a grudge match settled, the Ultimate Crown was the first of numerous events to take place in Las Vegas over the second half of the year. EVO returns in August and the Esports Awards recently announced its show will take place at Resorts World in December.

For Hirsch, Las Vegas was a no-brainer to host an event featuring two internet superstars and an example of the potential that is there.

“This is the perfect spot,” Hirsch said. “Gaming and these two amazing creators are meant for Las Vegas. They brought so much energy and excitement. Being in Las Vegas, you see so much wonderful entertainment. I think esports is part of that story and it’s going to get bigger and bigger over time.”