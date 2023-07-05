93°F
Entertainment

MSG Sphere dazzles in debut — DRONE VIDEO

MSG Sphere lights up for July Fourth
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2023 - 9:51 am
 
The MSG Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)
With an introduction that would make Katy Perry proud, the MSG Sphere ignited the night and let it shine on Tuesday.

The Exosphere lit up fully for the first time on the Fourth of July and left quite an impression.

The display featured a mix of fireworks and stars and stripes animations before showing a variety of visual scenes, ranging from underwater to lunar surfaces.

“The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard – it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world,” Guy Barnett, SVP Brand Straetgy and Creative Development, said. “Last night’s show provided a glimpse of the Exosphere’s captivating power, and the possibilities for artists, partners, and brands to create compelling and impactful stories to connect with audiences in new ways.”

The Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks. Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes.

U2 is scheduled to launch indoor shows at the Sphere in the second half of the year.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lukaseggen on Twitter.

