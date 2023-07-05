MSG Sphere dazzles in debut — DRONE VIDEO

With an introduction that would make Katy Perry proud, the MSG Sphere ignited the night and let it shine on Tuesday.

The Exosphere lit up fully for the first time on the Fourth of July and left quite an impression.

Freaking Amazing! MSG Sphere the World’s Largest LED screen in Las Vegas lights up for the 1st time on 4th of July. There are about half an hour of different visuals. Looks epic in person! 🤯🌎 pic.twitter.com/dLzkhg6ju9 — Attractions 360° (@SoCal360) July 5, 2023

The display featured a mix of fireworks and stars and stripes animations before showing a variety of visual scenes, ranging from underwater to lunar surfaces.

“The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard – it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world,” Guy Barnett, SVP Brand Straetgy and Creative Development, said. “Last night’s show provided a glimpse of the Exosphere’s captivating power, and the possibilities for artists, partners, and brands to create compelling and impactful stories to connect with audiences in new ways.”

The Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks. Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes.

MSG Sphere in Vegas is nuts…. pic.twitter.com/MSwWIJ3WYm — Miguel Lozada (@MLozada) July 5, 2023

U2 is scheduled to launch indoor shows at the Sphere in the second half of the year.

