MSG Sphere project reaches new milestone

Construction crews on the $1.66 billion MSG Sphere at The Venetian have hit another milestone.

An aerial photo of the MSG Sphere at the Venetian, a collaboration by Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas Sands, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Construction crews on the $1.66 billion MSG Sphere at The Venetian have hit another milestone.

Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company, which is building the 17,000-seat performance venue, on Thursday began showing that crews have reached Level 6 of the project at 108 feet above the ground — the 516-foot “equator.”

The equator will be the widest point of the first-of-its-kind structure.

The Review-Journal is providing live coverage of a hard-hat tour of the building on its Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. The Sphere is a project by Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas Sands Corp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.