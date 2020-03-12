MSG Sphere project reaches new milestone
Construction crews on the $1.66 billion MSG Sphere at The Venetian have hit another milestone.
Construction crews on the $1.66 billion MSG Sphere at The Venetian have hit another milestone.
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company, which is building the 17,000-seat performance venue, on Thursday began showing that crews have reached Level 6 of the project at 108 feet above the ground — the 516-foot “equator.”
The equator will be the widest point of the first-of-its-kind structure.
The Review-Journal is providing live coverage of a hard-hat tour of the building on its Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. The Sphere is a project by Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas Sands Corp.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.