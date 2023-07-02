MSG Sphere’s Exosphere to show ‘dazzling display’ on Fourth of July

The MSG Sphere announced it will have a “historic” display on the Exosphere on Independence Day.

MSG Sphere at The Venetian is seen in March 2023 in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MSG Sphere is seen in March 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction crews bring up to place the last piece of steel beam atop the MSG Sphere at The Venetian on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The MSG Sphere is planning something big for America’s birthday.

The venue’s Exosphere will fully light up for the first time for a grand display on the Fourth of July.

Crews began testing the exterior LED screens in January, but the 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen on Earth, has never been fully on — until now.

The Sphere has not announced what exactly will be shown on the Exosphere, but said in a release that the “vivid canvas will display stunning and dynamic imagery unlike anything ever seen before — all at an unparalleled scale.”

The Sphere is expected to open for shows in the second half of the year, with U2 slated to be the venue’s first headlining act.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.