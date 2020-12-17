Music lover Jamie Foxx talks about latest film ‘Soul’

Actor also talks fondly of his sister, who passed away this year, but ‘will always be alive in my heart.’

Jamie Foxx attends the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

It was the kind of year that felt like a gut punch. Jamie Foxx not only dealt with the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, but his beloved sister DeOndra, who had Down syndrome, passed away.

There is a quote from his new movie “Soul” that she loved.

“The line is: ‘The world has been here billions of years, which is really just the blink of an eye. The important thing is not to lose your blink,’ ” the Oscar winner says. “My sister, who lived with me, would greet me in the morning and say, ‘Jamie, don’t lose your blink; live your life.’ ”

On a chilly afternoon in December, Foxx, clad in a black leather jacket, was doing just that at his Los Angeles home. With most of his city on lockdown, he had time to Zoom and mull over his new Disney/Pixar film “Soul,” which will be available exclusively on Disney+ beginning on Christmas Day.

In it, Foxx plays Joe Gardner, a jazz musician and teacher who dies. In the afterlife, he explores passions, dreams and the things that make all of us human. “He wants a second chance but first must ask ‘Why am I here? What am I here for?’ ” says Foxx, who is joined by Tina Fey, Angela Bassett, Questlove, Daveed Diggs and Phylicia Rashad in the voice cast of “Soul.”

Review-Journal: I’m so sorry to hear about your sister. How are you doing?

Jamie Foxx: 2020 has definitely been bittersweet for me. My sister transitioned, which has been a lesson for us. I say transitioned because she will always be alive in my heart. She was such a bright light. She always lived every single moment to the fullest because you never know when it could be your last moment.

Tell us about DeOndra.

My sister had Down syndrome and came to live with me 18 years ago. I was the lucky one. I can’t tell you how many times, I had parties and she got on that dance floor and stole the show. Who was my sister? All I can tell you is I did a video years ago for my song “Blame It on the Alcohol.” I had all these big, big stars in the video. My sister said, “Big bro, don’t forget me. I want to do my dance solo in that video.” Well, there she is doing her solo, doing her thing. The Down syndrome community was able to see her and she was such an inspiration. She was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation for 11 years. Personally, she always reminded me about the little things. She lived in such a beautiful way that she taught me how to always find the joy.

Your character Joe Gardner in “Soul” learns similar lessons. Why did you want to take the role?

It’s funny. When my daughter was younger, she would say to me, “Yeah, Dad, you’ve done good animation in the past, but not Pixar.” She would look at me like, “When is this going to take off for you and you do a Pixar movie?” Now, I hear, “You’re at Pixar. You made it.” All I know is my grandmother is looking down on me smiling. She would have been proud. It’s such an incredibly weird time with all we’re going through. Something good needed to happen, which for me has been this film about truly living.

Music is such a big part of this story. Did your love of music get you into the zone to play this jazz musician role?

Music means so much to me personally. My life revolves around music. I play a jazz musician here, but I listened to all kinds of music to get into the role, from Thelonious Monk to Ray Charles. I listened to guys from my hometown who sing on the streets and just play, although they don’t get paid for it. I just vibe out … I did meet Marvin Gaye’s manager when I was in college. Our first conversation was about jazz and how much we all loved it. Jazz is about as many notes as you can fill in. You just close your eyes and go to different places.

Your character is a teacher and a jazz musician. Have you ever had to sacrifice one major life pursuit for another?

I was on “In Living Color” and told by an executive from Fox, “Stick to the jokes.” He said that because I was always singing in my dressing room. I remember Tommy Davidson telling him, “No, he should do everything. Everyone should do everything in life.” In my life, I want that everything. I didn’t have to sacrifice acting or singing, but I did have to work to be successful at both. If “Gold Digger” hadn’t been a big hit, I might have had to sacrifice a few things. I think you can do different things in life, but just respect them all.

“Soul” is about finding mentors in life. Who do you look to for inspiration?

Muhammad Ali. You watch Ali and see this good-looking guy. He was brash. He spoke truth to power. The minute he opened his mouth, people would hate him at first. But by the time he finished his sentence you loved him. He captivated people.

Do you have any advice for younger artists?

Do not fatigue. Do not lay your art to the side. When I talk to Michael B. Jordan or when I spoke with Chadwick (Boseman) or everyone who comes to my house, I just say, “Hey, the opportunity is so wide open now. You have to run and take advantage of it.” When I got to L.A., I remember standing on Sunset Boulevard thinking, “What do I do now?” But you figure it out. Now is the best time. Artists have so much social media. Put your art out there. Someone is gonna see you if you stay at it.

Finally, what is your idea of an ideal Sunday?

I’m home. With friends. Music is on. Food on the table. Laughter. Friends. Jokes. I’m forever young. My daughter says, “This dude, my dad, will never grow up.” And she’s right. Sunday is for acting like a kid and just enjoying yourself. And I allow myself time to be grateful for the wonderful people in my life including my sister who is still with me in all the ways that matter.