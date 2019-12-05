10 acts not to miss at the Intersect festival

You know the big name headliners, but here are 10 other acts not to miss at Intersect:

H.E.R. performs at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal)

Flying Lotus (3D)

The great nephew of jazz titan John Coltrane, DJ-producer Flying Lotus keeps the family spirit of musical adventurousness alive via experimental hip-hop and IDM presented with a similarly forward-thinking 3-D-enhanced live show.

Japanese Breakfast

Get some truth in advertising via “Soft Sounds from Another Planet,” the title of the latest record of languorous, lived-in indie pop from Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) whose lush sonics take the edge of her serrated words.

Jamie XX

The guitarist for Brit alt-rockers The XX, Jamie XX favors dance music with goal posts as wide as the Atlanic Ocean on his solo works, his expansive take on all-things-electronica veering from the atmospheric to the downright assaultive.

Brandi Carlile

If your Bud Light tallboy doesn’t get a little salty with tears when one of Americana’s leading lights delves into the heartache and triumph of her latest record “By the Way, I Forgive You,” your face must be broken or something.

Sudan Archives

The nom de plume of violinist-vocalist Brittney Parks, Sudan Archives incorporates West African rhythms into hip-hop-informed electronic music. “I thought I could rule the world when I was a little girl,” Parks sings in “Did You Know” from her latest “Athena.” Hey, there’s still time.

H.E.R.

Reality-TV show “Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing” proved prescient in 2009 when a then-12-year-old Gabriella Wilson first caught eyes and ears on the show. A decade later, now performing as H.E.R., Wilson won a pair of Grammies for “Best R&B Performance” and “Best R&B Album” earlier this year.

Weyes Blood

The luminous orchestral pop of Weyes Blood (Natalie Mering) swells to even more grandiose dimensions on her most recent album “Titanic Rising,” one of the year’smost deservedly acclaimed records.

Spoon

These indie rock favorites did their best to steal the show from headliner Beck when they opened for him at the Park Theater in July. Six months later, they’ll threaten to do the same.

Snail Mail

The solo project of 20-year-old indie rock upstart Lindsey Jordan, Snail Mail once covered obscure Courtney Love single “The 2nd Most Beautiful Girl in the World” and it was a fitting statement: Jordan is steadily establishing herself as a musical heir to that ’90s alt-rock luminary.

Channel Tres

The self-professed “Sexy Black Timberlake,” this DJ-producer pairs libidinous house with the G-funk indigenous to his native South Central, Los Angeles. Is it just us, or is getting hot in here?

