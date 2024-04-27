10 bands not to miss at Sick New World today

Sick New World is back, the marathon of heavy music kicking off today at 11:10 a.m. and running until midnight at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

‘Vegas is the place to play’: Motown legend back on Las Vegas Strip

Journey at the Sphere? ‘We would absolutely destroy that place’

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Attendees walk along during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stilt walkers in costume await photo opportunities during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Take a deep breath, it’s time to rage for 13 hours.

Sick New World is back, the marathon of heavy music kicking off today at 11:10 a.m. and running until midnight at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The sold-out fest returns for year two with over 70 bands performing on five stages.

We’ll be there, so check back in later for full coverage.

In the meantime, here are 10 bands not to miss:

Zulu, Diablo Stage, 12:45 p.m. “Straight from Da Tribe of Tha Moon” comes this fierce, funky L.A. hardcore battering ram.

Babymetal, Red Stage, 2:05 p.m. Skip these Japanese female ragers if you’re allergic to fun.

Front 242, Siren Stage, 5:20 p.m. Bid adieu to the Belgian EBM pioneers currently on their farewell tour.

Have A Nice Life, Siren Stage, 6:30 p.m. These equally beatific and bracing post-rockers are sure to conjure a spell as the sun begins to set.

Danny Elfman, Red Stage, 7:10 p.m. Get the “Dead Man’s Party” started with this ex-Oingo Boingo frontman, who’ll play hits from his prior band as well as selections from his extensive soundtrack work on films ranging from “Beetlejuice” to “Batman.”

Better Lovers, Diablo Stage, 7:50 p.m. New metalcore supergroup fronted by former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman/human cannonball Greg Puciato hits town for the first time.

Slipknot, Red Stage, 9:20 p.m. Masked metallers are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their seminal, scalding self-titled debut, reminding us once again that you can’t see California without Marlon Brando’s eyes.

Slowdive, Siren Stage, 9:40 p.m. Shoegaze greats make a rare Vegas appearance to conjure a lush, enveloping wall of sound likely to serve as a balm for the ears after a day of cochlea pummeling.

System of a Down, Gold Stage, 10:35 p.m. Mucho manic metallers return as Sick New World headliners for one of only two U.S. shows booked for this year.

Swans, Siren Stage, 10:45 p.m. If you want to make the festival last a little longer, end the night with these veteran noise rockers, who’ll leave your ears ringing for the next week or so.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram