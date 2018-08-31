10 best things to do in Las Vegas for Labor Day weekend

Having recently celebrated their 30th anniversary, the Smashing Pumpkins are hitting the road with three-fourths of their original lineup for the first time in 18 years, performing material from their first five albums.

Champagne is shot out into the crowd as Lexy Panterra performs at Rehab dayclub at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 24, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Puff Daddy (Jeff Ragazzo/Kabik Photo Group)

Billy Corgan, of Smashing Pumpkins, performs on stage at the Infinite Energy Center, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Duluth, Ga. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

In this July 22, 2018 photo, Billy Corgan, of Smashing Pumpkins, performs at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

MGM Resorts President Bill Hornbuckle, Roger Taylor, Adam Lambert, Roger Taylor and Brian May, from left, are shown at MGM Resorts Aviation Hangar in Las Vegas during an announcement of Queen + Adam Lambert "The Crown Jewels" residency at Park Theater. The residency runs 10 dates in September. (Al Powers)

MGM Resorts President Bill Hornbuckle, Brian May, Adam Lambert, Roger Taylor and Live Nation executive Kurt Melien, from left, are shown at MGM Resorts Aviation Hangar in Las Vegas during an announcement of Queen + Adam Lambert "The Crown Jewels" residency at Park Theater. The residency runs 10 dates in September. (Al Powers)

Shot runners Ashley Sells, left, and Ann Gonzalez offer vodka cranberry pineapple shots in syringes at Rehab dayclub at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 24, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Smashing Pumpkins

Queen + Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert is no Freddie Mercury, and there’s little shame in that: No one could replace Queen’s fabled frontman, and Lambert doesn’t try, instead infusing the band’s iconic catalog with his own hip-swishing, zip-locked-in-leather panache and more-fabulous-than-thou ’tude. Also, he can sing these songs like few others. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, with additional performances through Sept. 22; call 702-730-7777.

Shakira

Further embracing her Latin pop bona fides on her latest album “El Dorado,” where all but three tunes are sung in Spanish, this hip-swiveling Colombian continues her reign as one of the genre’s most enduring crossover acts. See her at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Tickets start at $80.50; call 702-531-3826.

Labor Day weekend parties

After 15 years, this is the last Labor Day weekend for the original pool party. Entering the home stretch of its final season, Rehab is partying nonstop until Monday. Bijou starts the celebration Friday, with PartyNextDoor taking over Saturday. Puff Daddy headlines the rest of the holiday weekend, joined by Laidback Luke on Sunday and Ookay on Monday. See more Labor Day weekend parties with the Chainsmokers, Travis Scott and more.

Go camping

In a sure sign that the worst of the summer heat is now behind us, the Bureau of Land Management announced plans to reopen Red Rock Canyon’s only developed campground on Friday.

The Red Rock Campground, just off state Route 159 about two miles east of the visitor center, features 80 single camp sites and seven group sites. Read more about camping at Red Rock Canyon.

Las Vegas resort pools

Pool season comes to a close on Monday as many resort pools begin to shut down. Take in the sun one last time this season at pools and dayclubs that are available or even free for local use. See the locals’ guide to free and unrestricted Las Vegas pools.

Las Vegas 51s

The New York Mets and Las Vegas 51s will go their separate ways at season’s end Monday after a six-year partnership. After the season ends Monday, the Mets will shift their Triple-A operations to Syracuse and the 51s will soon be allowed to communicate with other teams to find their next major league partner. Catch their game agains the Sacaramento River Cats at 12:05 p.m. on Monday at Cashman Center. Read more about the Las Vegas 51s.

Events Center

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., will host the Collective Zoo Block Party on Saturday evening. Featuring DJ sets by Chris Lake, Walker & Royce, Sinden, Golf Clap and Lucati, the bash will be a pool party with a craft beer garden and food trucks providing the catering. The party starts at 4 p.m. and runs through midnight, with tickets starting at $32 and cabana rentals available for $500 and up. dlvec.com, collectivezoo.com

Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge will perform Friday night as part of the Downtown Rocks free summer concert series. The singer-songwriter is set to take the Third Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience around 9 p.m. She’s scheduled for a set of about 90 minutes. vegasexperience.com

Peter Frampton

After spending the past few months touring with the Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton is finishing the summer with some solo gigs. The Grammy winner performs at 8 p.m. Sunday in The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets are $49 to $109; call 702-944-3200.