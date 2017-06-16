10 best things to do in Las Vegas this weekend

The electric sky is taking over Las Vegas this weekend.

Starting tonight, Electric Daisy Carnival is transforming the Las Vegas Motor Speedway into the Northern Hemisphere’s biggest music festival. Over 400,000 electronic dance music fans will attend the weekend-long nocturnal event.

Whether you’re planning on going — or not — there are many ways to join in on the EDC festivities.

Here are your top ten picks for what to see, eat and do this weekend in Las Vegas.

Grab a bite

It’s not wise to eat cookie dough, packaged or homemade, because of the threat of food poisoning. But this cookie dough is safe, and even better, it’s frozen — and comes in three flavors: chocolate chunk, PB&J with raspberry jelly, and cinnamon-brown sugar. See more here.

Get a drink

SLS Las Vegas has created a drink especially for music fans on their way to and from the speedway, or anyone who just wants to get into the spirit.

Slightly sour, but sipped through a heavy dose of sugar on the rim, the Electric Blue EDC cocktail offers a Red Bull kick to keep you dancing through the night. Find out more here.

The Electric Blue EDC Cocktail with Ketel One Citron, Bacardi Superior, lemon juice, blue curaçao and blueberry Red Bull at Umami Burger at SLS hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

See a show

No one has ever accused Roger Waters of subtlety. His current tour includes close to “400 feet of moving image in an arena, which is ridiculous.” And an effect involving the “Dark Side of the Moon” pyramid is best saved as a surprise for those who haven’t peeked on YouTube. The signature Pink Floyd flying pig? It now carries a cartoon image of Donald Trump with the word balloon “I won!” You can see Roger Waters at 8 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Read more about the tour here.

Roger Waters (Kate Izor)

Rock out

Just because you’re not at EDC doesn’t mean you can’t catch some EDM this weekend. Nearly a dozen DJs from EDC will make appearances at Las Vegas nightclubs all weekend.

Calvin Harris and Generik will perform Saturday as part of Hakkasan Nightclub’s EDC weekend. The nightclub will also feature Steve Aoki on Friday and Nghtmre on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $40 for women and $75 for men Saturday and $20 for women and $30 for men Friday and Sunday.

See more DJs who will be spinning on the Strip here.

Calvin Harris performs at the We Can Survive Concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2015. Rich Fury Invision AP



Catch a movie

Tupac Shakur starred in six movies before his untimely death. There are no doctors on his list of credits. No lawyers or nuclear physicists either. Shakur was more likely to play the guy who robbed, shot or sold crack to a nuclear physicist. Like his music, his movie roles were raw and as hard as the streets.

The Shakur biopic “All Eyez On Me” hits theaters this weekend. See a look back on his movie career.

Tupac Shakur and Wood Harris in “Above the Rim.” New Line Cinema

Stay in

If you can’t make it to EDC in person, you can shuffle from the comfort of your own (air-conditioned) living room. Tune in at 8:30 to watch the EDC live stream here.

Attendees watch fireworks go off during the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 18, 2016. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

Go to EDC

Join 400,000 of your closest friends this weekend for the biggest music festival in the Northern Hemisphere. The Electric Daisy Carnival starts at 7 p.m. Friday and ends when the sun rises Monday morning. Dance the night away with fellow nocturnal, kandi-making shufflers and discover the true meaning of PLUR. As Las Vegas DJ 3lau says, “It just creates that togetherness that dance music creates normally, but it magnifies and amplifies that sense of unity with the people around you and the artists on stage.” Read more about why 3lau loves EDC here.

Festival-goers watch Steve Angello at Kinetic Field as confetti goes off at the Electric Daisy Carnival on Monday, June 24, 2013. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Electric Daisy Lane

The Strip is officially Electric Daisy Ln. through Monday. Wednesday at the Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay, Pasquale Rotella, the CEO of Insomniac (which produces the festival), accepted a Key to the Strip from Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak.

You can take a selfie with the sign in front of Mandalay Bay, at Las Vegas Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. See the video here.

A temporary street sign for “Electric Daisy Lane” is shown at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Mandalay Bay Road (Hacienda).Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Summer arrives at the Bellagio

Summer arrives at Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens with its first Italian-inspired display.

The summer extravaganza by designer Ed Libby and the Bellagio Horticulture team brings the island of Capri to the Las Vegas Strip. You can see the gardens through Sept. 9. Learn more here.

Treat Dad

Celebrate Dad this Father’s Day (it’s Sunday) with your presence — and a present.

For the dad who enjoys looking in the mirror, scope out one of these manly grooming gifts.

For the dad who appreciates a nice bottle, try a new wine or tequila.

Still need ideas? Try the comprehensive Father’s Day Gift Guide for any dad.