$20 tickets available for upcoming Las Vegas concerts

Live Nation is kicking off its summer concert season by offering fans the opportunity to purchase $20 tickets to some of the promoter’s biggest shows.
To celebrate National Concert Week, fans can purchase the $20 tickets for one week only from Monday to May 8 at NCW.LiveNation.com. The deal includes over 1.5 million tickets to over 2,000 shows across the company’s roster of summer tours, Live Nation said in a release.
Happy #NationalConcertWeek to all of our fans & artists! Celebrate with $20 All-In Tickets to thousands of concerts #tixfor20
See the full list of participating artists here: https://t.co/5VBFXNTI4e pic.twitter.com/x8DFMVm3Vy
— Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 30, 2018
According to Live Nation, select upcoming Las Vegas shows available for the promotion include:
Avenged Sevenfold
Boy George and Culture Club
Fall Out Boy
Kesha and Macklemore
Kevin Hart
Lionel Richie
Ozzy Osbourne
Ricky Martin
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson
Shania Twain
Smashing Pumpkins
Visit Live Nation to view the full list of Las Vegas shows included in the promotion.