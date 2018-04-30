$20 tickets available for upcoming Las Vegas concerts

Live Nation is kicking off its summer concert season by offering fans the opportunity to purchase $20 tickets to some of the promoter’s biggest shows.

(L-R) Singers Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys perform during the launch of the group's residency "Larger Than Life" at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on March 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Live Nation is kicking off its summer concert season by offering fans the opportunity to purchase $20 tickets to some of the promoter’s biggest shows.

To celebrate National Concert Week, fans can purchase the $20 tickets for one week only from Monday to May 8 at NCW.LiveNation.com. The deal includes over 1.5 million tickets to over 2,000 shows across the company’s roster of summer tours, Live Nation said in a release.

Happy #NationalConcertWeek to all of our fans & artists! Celebrate with $20 All-In Tickets to thousands of concerts #tixfor20 See the full list of participating artists here: https://t.co/5VBFXNTI4e pic.twitter.com/x8DFMVm3Vy — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 30, 2018

According to Live Nation, select upcoming Las Vegas shows available for the promotion include:

Avenged Sevenfold

Backstreet Boys

Boy George and Culture Club

Fall Out Boy

Kesha and Macklemore

Kevin Hart

Lionel Richie

Ozzy Osbourne

Ricky Martin

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson

Shania Twain

Smashing Pumpkins

Visit Live Nation to view the full list of Las Vegas shows included in the promotion.