5 bands to see in Las Vegas this week

In alternately quavering and sonorous tones, AFI frontman Davey Havok gives ceaselessly dramatic voice to sentiments as dark as his raven-colored coif.

Davey Havok of the band AFI performs on Day 2 of the 2017 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 16, 2017, in Dover, Del. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

AFI

In alternately quavering and sonorous tones, AFI frontman Davey Havok gives ceaselessly dramatic voice to sentiments as dark as his raven-colored coif. Heartache and loss informs much of the AFI songbook, which is positioned at the intersection of punk, goth and raw-lunged alt-rock, though this bunch tends to catalyze mosh pits more than moping. See them at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $35 to $75; call 702-862-2695.

UB40 and Matisyahu

Reggae outliers unite: Britain’s UB40 took a poppy twist on Jamaica-born sounds to the top of the charts in the ’80s, and Matisyahu infused the music with some perspective from a beat-boxin’ Orthodox Jew. Kick sand in the face of genre traditionalists at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Mandalay Bay Beach. Tickets are $41.29; call 702-632-7777.

A Day to Remember

There’s precious little overlap in the Venn diagram of pop punk and metalcore, but these hard-edged Floridians exist in the shared terrain between the two, fusing the hook-heavy bounce of the former with the just-plain-heavy torque and heft of the latter. See them at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $34.50 to $60; call 702-862-2695.

Echo &the Bunnymen

“Nothing Lasts Forever,” this British post-punk institution reminded us in song 20 years ago, though time hasn’t diminished their draw: Nearly 40 years in, fans still flock to howl at “The Killing Moon” again and again. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $37.50 to $65; call 702-862-2695.

He Is Legend

Heavy on the riffs and emoting alike, these North Carolina hard rockers make fist-in-the-air anthems out of the roller coaster of life. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $13 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-598-3757.