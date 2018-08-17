5 concerts hitting Las Vegas this week

Best known as a member of pop heartthrobs One Direction, Niall Horan knows how to stay on his toes:.

Niall Horan performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Dispatch (Allen Ralph)

Niall Horan

Best known as a member of pop heartthrobs One Direction, Niall Horan knows how to stay on his toes: The 23-year-old singer recruited cosmopolitan country it girl Maren Morris to open his current tour, meaning he’ll have to be at his best to hold his own at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $54; call 702-944-3200.

Attila

“Pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza / You (expletive) piece of (expletive) / Why would you do this to me?” Attila frontman Chris Fronz asks on “Pizza,” the world’s first deathcore ode to the titular greasy eats. Pizza posers beware when Attila hits town at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Hard Rock Live. Tickets are $25; call 702-733-7625.

Ella Mai

“When I’m with you I can’t breathe,” this ascendant, 23-year-old R&B ingenue sings on her double-platinum hit “Boo’d Up.” “Boy, you do something to me.” Bring an oxygen tank when Mai headlines Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel at 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets start at $18; call 702-693-5000.

Dispatch

These jam-friendly folk rockers sold out Madison Square Garden three nights in a row a little over a decade ago. See them in decidedly closer confines at 6 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $39.50; call 702-862-2695.

Bow Wow Wow

Exclamation point fetishists must surely lust over “See Jungle! See Jungle! Go Join Your Gang Yeah, City All Over! Go Ape Crazy!” the 1981 debut from these British New Wavers. The rest of us know them better for their hit cover of The Strangeloves’ “I Want Candy.” See Bow Wow Wow at 8 p.m. Thursday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 day of show; call 702-382-2227.