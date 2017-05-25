5 concerts in Las Vegas this week

Foster The People performs at the 2015 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at the Napa Valley Expo on Friday, May 29, 2015, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Foster the People

Over a rat-a-tat-tat trap beat and the occasional ’80s arcade game zap, Foster the People frontman Mark Foster sounds a defiant note. “I am never going to change who I am / I won’t feel the pressure on my back,” he sings on “Doing It for the Money” from the band’s latest EP “III.” “I said it doesn’t matter where I go / I am staring down the barrel of a gun.” Said firearm could be a metaphor for the commercial expectations the alt-pop troupe continues to face in the wake of its platinum debut, 2011’s “Torches.” But as “III” attests, those “Pumped Up Kicks” still have sufficient air left in them. See Foster the People at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. Tickets start at $20; call 702-698-7000.

Band of Horses

These Horses seldom gallop, their rootsy, ruminative songbook posited on posing what often prove to be unanswerable questions, like “Why Are You OK,” the title of their latest record. But even if you’re feeling a little less than OK, Band of Horses’ pleasantly anesthetizing repertoire tends to offer some relief. Saddle up at 7 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. Tickets start at $29; call 702-698-7000.

Twiztid

Like fellow trailblazing musical geniuses the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and Elvis Presley, there will only ever be one Insane Clown Posse. This being said, if you’re jonesing for some horror-lovin’ rapping clowns in lieu of ICP, there’s always the hip-hop boogeymen in Twiztid, the next best thing. See them at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Backstage Bar &Billiards. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show; call 702-382-2227.

Pink Talking Fish

The entry points to the catalogs of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish are pretty far flung, but connecting these dots is Pink Talking Fish, a group of jam band veterans who merge selections from the aforementioned acts into a seamless whole. If you’re into serious grooves delivered playfully, “Run Like Hell” to Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

Trey Songz

If bedsprings could talk, they’d be screaming for mercy in the wake of this R&B smooth-talker’s bedroom-bound discography, which catalyzes a baby boom nine months after each new release. See Trey Songz at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $39.50; call 702-862-2695.