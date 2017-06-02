5 concerts in Las Vegas this week

Yngwie Malmsteen at Axes & Anchors Rock Music Cruise, Miami, America. Rex Features via AP Images

Yngwie Malmsteen

Like Niccolo Paganini with hair-sprayed bangs, iconic shredder Yngwie Malmsteen brought pronounced classical musical influences to heavy metal beginning in the early ’80s. A true virtuoso, Malmsteen rivals Eddie Van Halen when it comes to having upended hard-rock guitar technique. Enroll in an air guitar master class at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $27; call 702-632-7600.

Modest Mouse

“Be brave,” these acclaimed indie rock existentialists instruct on their most recent record, 2015’s “Strangers to Ourselves.” They can dole out such advice because for the past 25 years, they’ve been heeding those words themselves, their songbook bombastic and understated, poetic and sardonic all at once. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $55; call 702-862-2695.

The Cave Singers

The Cave Singers make such exquisite campfire tunes, their often-acoustic indie folk will have you pining for excursions in the woods, sleeping in tents and singing their tunes around some crackling flames. See The Cave Singers at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

Pinata Protest

Because not enough mosh pits churn to the sounds of the squeeze-box, Tex Mex punks Pinata Protest are here to kick out the accordion-enhanced jams. What exactly are they protesting? Stasis, namely. See them at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Dive Bar. Tickets are $6; call 702-862-2695.

Samothrace

Their tunes are like wet cement, slowly hardening into a thick, dense, impermeable whole. This Seattle doom troupe’s sky-blackening dirges are long (some span 20 minutes), deliberately paced and terminally anguished, a doomsday lurch that’s the heavy metal equivalent of a solar eclipse. See them at 8 p.m. Sunday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $10; call 702-598-3757.