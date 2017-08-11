5 concerts in Las Vegas this week

Dead Cross

All-time great vocalist + all-time great drummer = all-time great moment for the manufacturers of protective hearing devices. The ear-hole savaging din that Dead Cross conjures is a thing of righteous fury. The new supergroup is fronted by Faith No More/Fantomas/Tomahawk singer Mike Patton, whose six-octave vocal range is the biggest in pop music, and founded by Dave Lombardo, arguably metal’s finest drummer ever. “The Future Has Been Cancelled,” they argue on their recently released self-titled debut, so better see ’em now at 8 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $26 in advance, $30 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

Bryan Ferry

He sings of being a slave to love, and those shackles haven’t loosened any over the years, as Bryan Ferry still possesses a voice that could make the recitation of the ingredients to a bottle of Head &Shoulders sound strangely alluring. See him at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. Tickets start at $43; call 702-698-7778.

Fleet Foxes

Fleet Foxes’ once-earthy folk goes orchestral on “Crack-Up,” the band’s first new record in six years, an album sweeping in scope and sentiment alike. You hear what seems to be the splashing of water late on opening suite “I Am All That I Need/Arroyo Seco/Thumbprint Scar,” a fitting cue for plunging into an ocean of sound. See them at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. Tickets start at $26; call 702-698-7778.

Metro Boomin

This white-hot 23-year-old beatsmith drew a massive crowd at Electric Daisy Carnival in June as he served as the grand marshal of a hit parade of his own making, playing fan favorites from Future, Drake, Travis Scott, Migos, Gucci Mane and many others, all of which he produced. See him open for Bryson Tiller at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $49.50; call 702-693-5222.

Swingin’ Utters

These punk lifers have described their working-class repertoire as essentially being sped-up folk and country songs, and true to that designation, their punchy-yet-heartfelt jams often feel like a slice of (hard knock) life. See them at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-598-3757.