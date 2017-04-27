5 concerts in Las Vegas this week

Josh Todd of Buckcherry performs at Uproar Fest at Comerica Theater on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014, in Phoenix, Arizona. Rick Scuteri]/Invision/AP

Rock Into Spring

Hey, wanna hear Buckcherry’s “Crazy (Nice Young Lady)” outside a strip club for a change? No? Well, too damn bad, ’cause your ’90s-rock-guy credentials will most certainly be revoked if you miss this one. C’mon, Scott Friggin’ Stapp will be in the house, fronting rockers Art of Anarchy. And you know Trapt isn’t going to miss this three-day bonanza of bands. What’s that you say? You need a little Alien Ant Farm? Done and done, dudes. The party starts at 4 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the M Resort pool. Tickets start at $39.99 per day; three-day passes start at $99; call 702-797-1000.

Jamey Johnson

Things we’re pretty sure that Jamey Johnson has never, ever done: smile in a press photo, bust rhymes to a Florida Georgia Line record, genuflect before the Nashville powers that be, not wish death upon all corporate record label suit-and-tie guys. Basically, Johnson, a true old-school country cuss, doesn’t have time for your crap. So don’t give him any at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $35; call 702-862-2695.

Richie Kotzen

Are Richie Kotzen’s fingertips steel-belted? The well-traveled guitarist, who currently plays in The Winery Dogs but who’s also been a member of Poison, Mr. Big and others, has dropped a staggering 19 solo records. He’s on the road in support of his latest, “Salting the Earth,” which is maybe the only time the dude isn’t in the studio. See him at 9 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door; call 702-220-8849.

Witchhaven

This SoCal death-thrash battering ram has been shaking the foundations of various Vegas residences for years now at numerous house shows. This time around, they’ll lay waste to an actual venue when they ravage and savage Beauty Bar at 8 p.m. Thursday. The show is free; call 702-598-3757.

Disco Explosion

Watch out for the airborne disco ball shards, for the Disco Explosion is upon us. Detonating the dance floor will be the Village People, Sister Sledge and the Trammps featuring Earl Young. Better wear some protective eye wear, hot stuff. The “Disco Inferno” gets blazin’ at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cannery. Tickets start at $34.95; call 702-507-5700.