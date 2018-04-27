5 concerts in Las Vegas this weekend

Actor Kiefer Sutherland performs at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Sunday, June 25, 2017. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

With a sufficiently wizened voice suggestive of countless ashtrays overflowing with Marlboro butts and more than a few empty whiskey bottles on the nightstand, Kiefer Sutherland possesses the self-punished pipes worthy of a veteran barroom country singer, a role he plays convincingly on his latest album, “Down in a Hole.” See him at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Sold out; call 702-797-7777.

The Lawrence Arms

What’s worse than dying young? Dying old — at least to hear this melodic punk troupe tell it. The Lawrence Arms so perfectly capture the plight of getting up there in age with assorted dreams unfulfilled on “Seventeener (17th and 37th)” that your Pabst tallboy just might get salted with a tear or two at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-598-3757.

Carly Pearce

“Hide the Wine” when this ascendant country singer hits town to empty bottles and fill hearts. The 27-year-old Kentucky native dropped out of school when she was 16 to land a gig singing at Dollywood five times a week. See the Parton-approved Pearce at 8 p.m. Friday at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas. Tickets are $22.50 to $37.50; call 702-761-7764.

Sons of Apollo

Prog metal die-hards, prepare to sponge the drool off your shoelaces when this supergroup hits town, with a lineup boasting former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian on drums and keys, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen and Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto, Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan and guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal of Guns N’ Roses infamy. See Sons of Apollo at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $25; call 702-862-2695.

Cody Jinks

“I’ve never been a part of any musical scenes, and I ain’t just talkin’ Nashville, if you know what I mean,” Cody Jinks sings on hard-eyed honky-tonk kiss-off “Cowboys and Hippies” from his 2010 debut, “Less Wise.” Feel the square-peg pride at 8 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $35; call 702-862-2695.