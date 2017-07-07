5 concerts in Las Vegas this weekend

Sure, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno screams as if railroad spikes were pounded into his kneecaps upon occasion, but he can do as much with a whisper as a roar.

Deftones (Frank Maddocks)

Deftones

Sure, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno screams as if railroad spikes were pounded into his kneecaps upon occasion, but he can do as much with a whisper as a roar. The same could be said of the band he fronts: Despite fits of ferocity, these dudes are more into mood-setting than mosh pits. See them at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets start at $37; call 800-745-3000.

J. Cole

J. Cole is a mainstream hip-hop star who considers himself an alternative to mainstream hip-hop stars, striving hard to be the music’s conscience. Conspicuous consumption, then, is not one of his lyrical motifs. Conspicuous compassion is. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets are $29.50 to $125.50; call 877-880-0880.

Logic

Bringing Neil deGrasse Tyson and Juicy J together at long last on his latest record, “Everybody,” this 27-year-old MC favors heady, heartfelt rhymes with a pronounced pop luster. When he hits Vegas, he’ll have some friendly competition: His buddy J. Cole performs the same night. See Logic at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $49.50; call 702-693-5555.

Castle

Enter the “Labyrinth of Death” with this doomy female-fronted power trio. Or, if confronting mortality isn’t your thing, just vibe along to Castle’s ceaselessly sturdy grooves at 8 p.m. Sunday at Beauty Bar. Free; call 702-598-3757.

B-52s

Keepin’ it weird for 41 years now, the B-52s’ 31 flavors of pop irreverence haven’t lost any of their tang four decades in. Fling open those “Love Shack” doors at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $59 to $145; call 702-632-7600.

— Jason Bracelin