5 concerts not to miss in Las Vegas this week

Anita Baker performs during the Essence Music Festival at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Saturday, July 4, 2009. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Anita Baker

Get your fill of “Sweet Love” when one of R&B’s most enduring balladeers continues to give you the best that she’s got on her “Farewell Tour” at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Sept. 1 and 2 at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets are $59.50 to $200; 702-770-9966.

Gost

This skull mask-wearing DJ-producer specializes in dark electronica that hits as hard as heavy metal, albeit with dance floors in place of mosh pits. See Gost at 8 p.m. Thursday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $15; call 702-598-3757.

Summer Bummer

There’s no truth in advertising here, as this loaded local punk throwdown, featuring Anti-Vision, Be Like Max, the Social Set, Unfair Fight and more, shines a light on some of the best of the Vegas underground at 4 p.m. Saturday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $10; call 702-693-5000.

Jack Johnson

The largely acoustic songbook of environmentally conscious surfer dude Jack Johnson breezes by like the warm winds that inspire much of it. See him at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $49; call 702-698-7475.

Rodrigo y Gabriela

It’s telling that Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo once joined this Mexican classical guitar duo on stage: Their nuevo flamenco is rooted in — and certainly packs — a hard rock punch. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $35; call 702-862-2695.