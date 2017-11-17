5 concerts not to miss this week in Las Vegas

This promising new music conference, curated in part by Imagine Dragons, The Killers and numerous industry heavyweights, was initially set to debut this weekend.

White Reaper (Lynn Millspaugh)

Emerge Impact + Music Conference

This promising new music conference, curated in part by Imagine Dragons, The Killers and numerous industry heavyweights, was initially set to debut this weekend. But after the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy, it’s being bumped back to the spring. So consider this show an Emerge appetizer — and a tasty one at that, with rousing garage punks White Reaper teaming up with Mondo Cozmo, Grandson and a Vegas super set featuring Mike Xavier, B. Rose and Sabriel. The show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $15; call 702-862-2695.

Cattle Decapitation

“Writhe in Putrescence” with this socially conscious San Diego grindcore battering ram, which exhibits contempt for meat eaters and subtlety alike. Cattle Decapitation tops a killer bill here with tech-thrashers Revocation, progressive death metallers Artificial Brain and hardcore nasties Full of Hell at 6 p.m. Monday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-598-3757.

Exhumed

“Disgusting” goes from pejorative to compliment when applied to these gore metal greats, whose new disc “Death Revenge” is set in the black market grave-robbing underground of 19th-century Scotland. “Open the Abscess” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-598-3757.

Dieselboy

Get your Turkey Day festivities started early with some “Bass Gravy” — yum! — courtesy of drum ’n’ bass great Dieselboy, who’ll help you burn off some calories the night before you indulge in wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow of pumpkin pie. See him at 9 p.m. Wednesday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $12; call 702-982-1764.

Periphery, Animals as Leaders

Djent, a catch-all term for progressive extreme metal derived from Swedish head-spinners Meshuggah, isn’t bandied about as a subgenre as much as it once was, though it remains relevant with two of its biggest bands teaming up on this tour.

Periphery favors hooks as outsize as their formidable chops and are djent’s leading crossover act. Instrumentalists Animals as Leaders draw sizable crowds with enveloping jams that just might make your favorite music nerd’s head explode. See them at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show; call 702-862-2695.