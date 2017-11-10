5 concerts to check out in Las Vegas this week

Propagandhi (Epitaph Records)

Propagandhi

These Canadian agitprop punks once favored wordy song titles — see: “Apparently, I’m A ‘P.C. Fascist’ (Because I Care About Both Human And Non-Human Animals)” — in service of singalong screeds against the powers that be delivered with enough vehemence to get Noam Chomsky stage-diving. Nowadays, their tunes aren’t quite as verbose, though they still rage against the machine like few others. See them at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $21; call 702-693-5000.

Wild Ones

“I’m not right inside,” Wild Ones frontwoman Danielle Sullivan sighs early on her band’s latest record, “Mirror Touch,” her featherlight voice conveying anvil-heavy feelings. The Portland quintet’s finger-snapping synth pop favors subtlety and nuance in sound, if not emotions. See them at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

Immolation

On their latest record, “Atonement,” these long-running New York death metallers sing of “The Power of the Gods” while unleashing the fury of Zeus after having stubbed his toe in the dark while getting up to use the john. See them at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Dive Bar. Tickets are $8; call 702-586-3483.

Justin Jay

A chill-out-dude sentiment coaxes along tech-house producer Justin Jay’s blithe, beeping single “Ease Up,” featuring Josh Taylor. “You’re tripping / About the things that you didn’t do,” Taylor sings. “But you always tried to your best / You’ve got nothing to prove.” Treat yourself to a congratulatory libation at 10 p.m. Friday at Vinyl. Tickets start at $17; call 702-693-5000.

Las Vegas Marathon

Lower your body temperature and hoist a celebratory beverage upon completing a 5k on Saturday with radio-friendly rockers the Goo Goo Dolls, who will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Opening act March Fourth goes on at 6 p.m. The concert is free for all runners, family and friends.