5 concerts to go to in Las Vegas

Dubbing their latest outing the “Summer Gods Tour” may seem just a tad hyperbolic from afar, but then again, judging by Third Eye Blind’s raucously received showing at Life is Beautiful last September, it’s clear these ’90s alt-rock favs remain radio-friendly deities for plenty.

Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind performs during the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Third Eye Blind

Dubbing their latest outing the “Summer Gods Tour” may seem just a tad hyperbolic from afar, but then again, judging by Third Eye Blind’s raucously received showing at Life is Beautiful last September, it’s clear these ’90s alt-rock favs remain radio-friendly deities for plenty. Live, the band adds muscle and aplomb to karaoke staples like “Semi-Charmed Kind of Life” and “Jumper.” Never let them go at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $39.95; call 702-693-5000.

‘Retro Futura Tour’

Finally, here’s your chance to demonstrate those sweet air keytar chops you’ve been honing when this ’80s-centric bill hits town headlined by Howard Jones and also featuring ska greats The English Beat, “Safety Dance” practitioners Men Without Hats, candy-lusting Bow Wow Wow singer Annabella and others. Just do everyone a favor and leave those DayGlo leg warmers in the back of the closet, m’kay? See the “Retro Futura Tour” at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets start at $11; call 702-388-2100.

Blackberry Smoke

When you can get the late, great Gregg Allman to guest on your record, as these dudes did on their most recent album, “Like An Arrow,” your Southern rock bona fides have become beyond reproach. Not that Blackberry Smoke needed the assist with their combustible live gigs. Go up in Smoke at 7 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $27; call 702-632-7600.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Recorded in the same studio where Fleetwood Mac tracked “Tusk” nearly 40 years earlier, the new self-titled record from Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie captures the vintage chemistry of these two ace musical foils. “I am a magnet, you are steel,” Buckingham sings on “Feel About You.” Yeah, pretty much. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo. Tickets start at $41; call 844-600-7275.

Taking Back Sunday

These New Yorkers gave emo some edge in the early aughts, taking the music to new commercial heights with their equally hard-charging and heartfelt songbook. On their current tour, they’re joined by fellow New Yorkers Every Time I Die, whose literate metalcore pummels with a wink. See them at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hard Rock Pool. Tickets are $28.50; call 702-693-5000.