5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week

Ed Robertson with Barenaked Ladies performs during the Last Summer on Earth Tour 2015 at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 12, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

Barenaked Ladies (Barenaked Ladies)

Barenaked Ladies

Thirty years on, these cheeky Canadian jangle-popsters’ “Grinning Streak” continues unabated, with live shows as mood-enhancing as an open bar. See them at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Sandbar at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $60; call 702-797-7777.

New Found Glory

How earnest and heartfelt are these pop-punk lifers even by pop-punk standards? Well, they helped spawn “easycore,” a whole new strain of the melodic and emotive subgenre whose handle says it all. See them at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $26 in advance, $30 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

The Joy Formidable

Formidable amounts of joy are in your future if you’re into female-fronted power trios whose sound surfs atop a tidal wave of cresting guitars at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-854-1414.

Badr Vogu

The latest studio album from these Oakland, California, sludge-metal doomsayers opens with a sample of Matthew McConaughey’s “True Detective” character equating Earth to a giant gutter floating in outer space. Yeah, that pretty much sums up these non-smilers’ worldview. See them at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cornish Pasty. Tickets are $8; call 702-862-4538.

Queensryche, Skid Row

In addition to being fixtures on MTV’s “Headbanger’s Ball” three decades ago, these veteran hard-rock troupes continue to make the rounds after acrimonious splits from their original frontmen. “18 and Life” for life, dudes. See them at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Cannery. Tickets start at $24.95; call 702-507-5700.